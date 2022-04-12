List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Southeastern Equipment Highlights Case CTL at Open House

Tue April 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
CEG


The Case TV620B was featured at Southeastern Equipment Company's ‘Grand Tour' open house at its North Canton, Ohio, branch on March 30. The event was the third in a series of open houses designed to showcase the recently launched Case TV620B compact track loader.

Before visiting North Canton, the tour was presented at Southeastern Equipment's Monroe, Ohio, and Novi, Mich., dealerships in early February and March. Additional events were scheduled for:

  • Dublin — April 7
  • World of Outlaws — April 22 to 23
  • Cambridge — April 25 to May 13
  • Monroe — May 12 open house
  • Heath — May 26 open house
  • Gallipolis — June 23 open house
  • Marietta — July 14 open house
  • Mentor — July 27 open house
  • Brunswick — Aug. 11 open house

During the open houses, customers were introduced to the "largest and most powerful CTL ever built," according to Case. The TV620B compact track loader features a 114-hp, 6,200-lb. rated operating capacity delivering best-in-class breakout forces.

The TV620B comes equipped with a new 1.25 cu.-yd. heavy-duty bucket designed specifically for the model. The TV620B provides more standardized features than previously available on any Case CTL including standard adjustable electro-hydraulic controls, high-flow hydraulics, auto ride control, one-way self-leveling, a hydraulic coupler, an auto-reversing fan, and a one-year subscription to Case SiteWatch telematics.

Attendees at Southeastern Equipment Company's open house events can spend one-on-one time with the dealership's sales representatives, support personnel, and Case factory product representatives to learn about the TV620B CTL. Attendees also get behind the controls to experience the machine's capabilities firsthand.

About Southeastern Equipment Company

Founded in 1957, Southeastern Equipment Company serves customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Michigan and West Virginia. Staffed by a roster of more than 250 sales, management and service personnel, Southeastern Equipment Company's 18 locations serve as the authorized dealer for more than 30 equipment lines providing new and used equipment sales and rentals backed by in-shop and field technicians and a fully stocked and staffed parts department, as well as an ecommerce parts division: parts.southeasternequip.com. Serving the aggregate, agriculture, construction, industrial, landscape, municipal and utilities markets, Southeastern Equipment Company is among the largest privately owned Case dealer in the Midwest.

For more information, visit southeasternequip.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6

Southeastern Equipment Company’s North Canton branch hosted the Case TV620B Grand Tour open house event on March 30.
Chris Piscitello of C.P. & S. Cement Construction and son, Charlie, (in cab), attended Southeastern Equipment Company’s North Canton event to learn more about the Case TV620B compact track loader.
Case Construction Equipment product specialists, (L-R) Mike Bergstrom, Tom Hagen and Marc Hauser, were on hand at the North Canton event to offer details on the Case TV620B compact track loader.
Attendees at Southeastern Equipment Company’s North Canton event had an opportunity to try out the Case TV620B in a live demonstration area.
Mike Yoder of Michael Yoder Construction was on hand to try out the Case TV620B compact track loader.
(L-R): Bud Raber and Michael Angle of Fryburg Excavating and Trucking were joined by Nick Ames, Southeastern Equipment sales representative, at the North Canton open house.




Today's top stories

Transforming the Port of Baltimore

VIDEO: Dynapac Adds CC1300VI, CC1400VI Rollers

Kubota Announces Grand Opening of R&D Center, Expanding North America-Based Innovation

Is Right-to-Repair Order a Sleeper Issue for the Construction Industry?

Volvo CE Breaks Ground on $6.4M North American Technician Training Center

Wausau Auctioneers Hosts Spring Equipment Auction in Wisconsin

Stacy Gray Joins CTE as Company's First General Counsel

Illinois DOT Issues $250M Installment to Support Statewide Municipal Projects



 

Read more about...

Case Compact Track Loaders Events Ohio Southeastern Equipment Co., Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo