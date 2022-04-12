The Case TV620B was featured at Southeastern Equipment Company's ‘Grand Tour' open house at its North Canton, Ohio, branch on March 30. The event was the third in a series of open houses designed to showcase the recently launched Case TV620B compact track loader.

Before visiting North Canton, the tour was presented at Southeastern Equipment's Monroe, Ohio, and Novi, Mich., dealerships in early February and March. Additional events were scheduled for:

Dublin — April 7

World of Outlaws — April 22 to 23

Cambridge — April 25 to May 13

Monroe — May 12 open house

Heath — May 26 open house

Gallipolis — June 23 open house

Marietta — July 14 open house

Mentor — July 27 open house

Brunswick — Aug. 11 open house

During the open houses, customers were introduced to the "largest and most powerful CTL ever built," according to Case. The TV620B compact track loader features a 114-hp, 6,200-lb. rated operating capacity delivering best-in-class breakout forces.

The TV620B comes equipped with a new 1.25 cu.-yd. heavy-duty bucket designed specifically for the model. The TV620B provides more standardized features than previously available on any Case CTL including standard adjustable electro-hydraulic controls, high-flow hydraulics, auto ride control, one-way self-leveling, a hydraulic coupler, an auto-reversing fan, and a one-year subscription to Case SiteWatch telematics.

Attendees at Southeastern Equipment Company's open house events can spend one-on-one time with the dealership's sales representatives, support personnel, and Case factory product representatives to learn about the TV620B CTL. Attendees also get behind the controls to experience the machine's capabilities firsthand.

Founded in 1957, Southeastern Equipment Company serves customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Michigan and West Virginia. Staffed by a roster of more than 250 sales, management and service personnel, Southeastern Equipment Company's 18 locations serve as the authorized dealer for more than 30 equipment lines providing new and used equipment sales and rentals backed by in-shop and field technicians and a fully stocked and staffed parts department, as well as an ecommerce parts division: parts.southeasternequip.com. Serving the aggregate, agriculture, construction, industrial, landscape, municipal and utilities markets, Southeastern Equipment Company is among the largest privately owned Case dealer in the Midwest.

