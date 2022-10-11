List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Southeastern Equipment Hosts Case Minotaur Roadshow

Tue October 11, 2022 - Midwest Edition #21
CEG


The Case Minotaur DL550 nationwide Groundbreaker Roadshow arrived in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, where Southeastern Equipment hosted a demonstration event to introduce the new machine.

Attendees of the demonstration event were impressed with the Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader's power and customization options at the demonstration event.

Case Construction Equipment has created an entirely new equipment category with the Minotaur DL550, capable of converting from a work-ready dozer to a fully capable loader by simply changing out attachments. The new machine holds 29 patents (eight are pending) and has undergone an array of engineering and lab testing, and has logged extensive hours of field testing.

The event held at Southeastern Equipment Company's branch at 6430 Shier-Rings Rd. in Dublin, Ohio, attracted area contractors and municipal workers who came to get a first look at Case's new compact dozer loader. At 114 hp and a weight of more than 18,000 lbs., a common refrain from those trying out the new Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader at the event was "plenty of power."

"The new Case Minotaur is a Swiss Army knife, combining the capabilities of dozing and grading with powerful loading capabilities," said Southeastern Equipment Company's Charla Mayhew. "In addition, the machine's compatibility with CTL-type attachments further expands its functionality."

The Case Minotaur DL550's chassis-integrated C-frame hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine and the attachment coupler to engage a six-way dozer blade. The design channels all the operating power through the entire body of the machine to deliver the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer.

With the C-frame detached (a process that can be conducted in minutes), the Minotaur DL550 is ready to work as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cu.-yd. bucket or a full range of other loader attachments commonly employed by a CTL.

Options for Case's new compact dozer loader include double or single-bar grouser tracks or rubber tracks. The new machine comes standard with counterweights or can be ordered with an optional, fully integrated ripper to tackle the demands of tough terrain, simplifying dozing and earthmoving work. In addition, it comes from the factory with Case Universal Machine Control as a standard feature, making the Minotaur DL550 ready for any of the three major providers of machine control technology, which may be purchased separately.

Attendees had two options to try out at the Southeastern Equipment demonstration event. Case brought its Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader equipped with steel tracks and integrated ripper. Southeastern Equipment had its recently received "Blackout" painted version set up with rubber tracks and counterweight on hand for demonstrations.

A major benefit of the new Case Minotaur DL550 is the cost savings of owning and maintaining one machine while having the functional capabilities of two machines. With rising fuel costs, savings on transportation costs also is a significant benefit. The new machine is bound to be an attractive alternative for contractors and municipalities that frequently work in confined spaces where a full-sized dozer would be unable to operate. Forestry workers will appreciate the ability to build a road in remote areas and remove and load materials with a single machine. Demolition contractors like the steel track version, and because the Minotaur DL550 has the same hinge pin height as a Case 520G wheel loader, it can create piles and load a dump truck with ease.

At the demonstration event, the city of Marysville's Nick Hall said, "The Minotaur is smooth to operate and performed well as both a loader and a dozer."

For more information on the Case Minotaur DL550 and to look for a Groundbreaker Roadshow coming to your area, visit www.casece.com. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

(L-R): Southeastern Equipment’s TJ Gleason and Mickey Gourley joined Case Sales Specialist Marc Hauser to greet attendees and discuss the new Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader. (CEG photo)
After trying out the new Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, the city of Marysville’s crew enjoys lunch compliments of Southeastern Equipment. (CEG photo)
Case’s Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader was equipped the steel tracks and an integrated ripper. (CEG photo)
Southeastern Equipment’s Case Minotaur DL550 was equipped with rubber tracks and counterweight. (CEG photo)
The Minotaur DL550 quickly converts from a dozer to a loader by removing the hydraulically coupled C-frame with the six-way dozer blade. (CEG photo)
Case Sales Specialist Marc Hauser runs through the Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader’s operating controls and capabilities at the event. (CEG photo)
Southeastern Equipment Company’s Tim Matheney (L) catches up with Jacob Robinson, who was impressed with the size and capabilities of the Minotaur DL550. “It can fit and maneuver in places where a dozer would be too much machine,” he said. (CEG photo)
Jamie Bowen of the city of Hillsborough demos the Minotaur DL550 in dozer mode. (CEG photo)
American Boring President Rocky Roark prepares to take the Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader for a test run. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Volvo CE Helps Elevate Motorsport Safety With Electric Car Recovery Solution

ABC: Nonresidential Construction Employment Increases by 13,000 in September

Stamford Wrecking Eyes Brass Factory Demolition Completion By December

SW Florida Community Built to Endure Hurricanes, Escapes Ian With Barely a Scratch

Western Products Introduces New Line of Pusher Plows

Vögele Introduces New Mini Road Pavers

Leica Geosystems Launches Leica iCON Site Excavator

Virginia Tech's Dietrick Hall Renovations to Build Campus Community



 

Read more about...

Case Events Ohio Southeastern Equipment Co., Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA