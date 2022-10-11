The Case Minotaur DL550 nationwide Groundbreaker Roadshow arrived in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, where Southeastern Equipment hosted a demonstration event to introduce the new machine.

Attendees of the demonstration event were impressed with the Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader's power and customization options at the demonstration event.

Case Construction Equipment has created an entirely new equipment category with the Minotaur DL550, capable of converting from a work-ready dozer to a fully capable loader by simply changing out attachments. The new machine holds 29 patents (eight are pending) and has undergone an array of engineering and lab testing, and has logged extensive hours of field testing.

The event held at Southeastern Equipment Company's branch at 6430 Shier-Rings Rd. in Dublin, Ohio, attracted area contractors and municipal workers who came to get a first look at Case's new compact dozer loader. At 114 hp and a weight of more than 18,000 lbs., a common refrain from those trying out the new Case Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader at the event was "plenty of power."

"The new Case Minotaur is a Swiss Army knife, combining the capabilities of dozing and grading with powerful loading capabilities," said Southeastern Equipment Company's Charla Mayhew. "In addition, the machine's compatibility with CTL-type attachments further expands its functionality."

The Case Minotaur DL550's chassis-integrated C-frame hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine and the attachment coupler to engage a six-way dozer blade. The design channels all the operating power through the entire body of the machine to deliver the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer.

With the C-frame detached (a process that can be conducted in minutes), the Minotaur DL550 is ready to work as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cu.-yd. bucket or a full range of other loader attachments commonly employed by a CTL.

Options for Case's new compact dozer loader include double or single-bar grouser tracks or rubber tracks. The new machine comes standard with counterweights or can be ordered with an optional, fully integrated ripper to tackle the demands of tough terrain, simplifying dozing and earthmoving work. In addition, it comes from the factory with Case Universal Machine Control as a standard feature, making the Minotaur DL550 ready for any of the three major providers of machine control technology, which may be purchased separately.

Attendees had two options to try out at the Southeastern Equipment demonstration event. Case brought its Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader equipped with steel tracks and integrated ripper. Southeastern Equipment had its recently received "Blackout" painted version set up with rubber tracks and counterweight on hand for demonstrations.

A major benefit of the new Case Minotaur DL550 is the cost savings of owning and maintaining one machine while having the functional capabilities of two machines. With rising fuel costs, savings on transportation costs also is a significant benefit. The new machine is bound to be an attractive alternative for contractors and municipalities that frequently work in confined spaces where a full-sized dozer would be unable to operate. Forestry workers will appreciate the ability to build a road in remote areas and remove and load materials with a single machine. Demolition contractors like the steel track version, and because the Minotaur DL550 has the same hinge pin height as a Case 520G wheel loader, it can create piles and load a dump truck with ease.

At the demonstration event, the city of Marysville's Nick Hall said, "The Minotaur is smooth to operate and performed well as both a loader and a dozer."

For more information on the Case Minotaur DL550 and to look for a Groundbreaker Roadshow coming to your area, visit www.casece.com. CEG

