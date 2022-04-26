Southeastern Equipment Company hosted customers at an open house at the dealership's Dublin, Ohio, branch. Representatives from Southeastern Equipment Company were joined by manufacturer representatives to showcase the branch's lineup of work-ready equipment.

The Dublin open house was one of a series of events for Southeastern Equipment Company, several of which featured Case Construction Equipment's recently launched TV620B compact track loader. The TV620B, which according to Case is the "largest and most powerful CTL ever built" was on display at the Dublin event and attracted a good deal of attention. Powered by a 114 hp engine and rated at 6,200-lb. operating capacity, the TV620B compact track loader comes equipped with more standardized features than previously available on any Case CTL.

The open house provided an opportunity to catch up with Southeastern Equipment Company's representatives. Attendees also were treated to lunch and drawings were held for door prizes.

Celebrating its 65th year in business, Southeastern Equipment Company serves the aggregate, agriculture, construction and industrial industries, providing equipment rentals in addition to new and used equipment sales backed by its parts and service departments, including its ecommerce parts division: parts.southeasternequip.com.

Southeastern Equipment Company maintains 18 locations situated throughout its market area, which spans Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia.

Upcoming events were scheduled for the following Ohio locations:

Cambridge —May 5 open house

Monroe — May 12 open house

Heath — May 26 open house

Gallipolis — June 23 open house

Marietta — July 14 open house

Mentor — July 27 open house

Brunswick — Aug. 11 open house

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

