List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Southeastern Equipment Hosts Open House at Dublin, Ohio Branch

Tue April 26, 2022 - Midwest Edition #9
Southeastern Equipment Company


Southeastern Equipment Company hosted customers at an open house at the dealership's Dublin, Ohio, branch. Representatives from Southeastern Equipment Company were joined by manufacturer representatives to showcase the branch's lineup of work-ready equipment.

The Dublin open house was one of a series of events for Southeastern Equipment Company, several of which featured Case Construction Equipment's recently launched TV620B compact track loader. The TV620B, which according to Case is the "largest and most powerful CTL ever built" was on display at the Dublin event and attracted a good deal of attention. Powered by a 114 hp engine and rated at 6,200-lb. operating capacity, the TV620B compact track loader comes equipped with more standardized features than previously available on any Case CTL.

The open house provided an opportunity to catch up with Southeastern Equipment Company's representatives. Attendees also were treated to lunch and drawings were held for door prizes.

Celebrating its 65th year in business, Southeastern Equipment Company serves the aggregate, agriculture, construction and industrial industries, providing equipment rentals in addition to new and used equipment sales backed by its parts and service departments, including its ecommerce parts division: parts.southeasternequip.com.

Southeastern Equipment Company maintains 18 locations situated throughout its market area, which spans Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and West Virginia.

Upcoming events were scheduled for the following Ohio locations:

  • Cambridge —May 5 open house
  • Monroe — May 12 open house
  • Heath — May 26 open house
  • Gallipolis — June 23 open house
  • Marietta — July 14 open house
  • Mentor — July 27 open house
  • Brunswick — Aug. 11 open house

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10

Case Construction Equipment product representatives Marc Hauser (L) and John Coe were on hand at the Dublin event to provide information about the company’s TV620B compact track loader.
(L-R): Ty Collins of Power Marketing & Sales caught up with David Stimpert, Southeastern Equipment rental director, and Codey Kimble of Big Walnut Flagpole at the Dublin event.
Thor Hess, executive vice president of Southeastern Equipment Company, welcomes attendees to the Dublin, Ohio, Rental Branch open house.
(L-R): Southeastern Equipment Company’s Dustyn Douglas and Ashley Chapman take care of business while greeting Tony Spain and Miguel Martinez of MLS Construction Services.
(L-R): Professional Pavement Service’s Josh Ellwood, Alex Price and Tim Hale were impressed with the Case TV620B CTL on display at the event.
Southeastern Equipment’s Nick French (standing) catches up with (L-R) C. Lewis, Brent McKitrick and Mary Lewis, all of Tuffco Sand & Gravel, as they wrap up their meal at the event.
Dave Medley (L) and Devin Albaugh of Clinton Township stopped by to take in the open house in Dublin.
Jesse Wendt, manufacturer’s representative of Construction Product Sales (CPS), spoke with attendees about the many equipment lines offered for rent from Southeastern Equipment Company.
Door Prize drawing winner Mike McDaniel of Columbus received an Apple AirPod from Taylor Stimpert, Southeastern Equipment rental manager, at the Dublin open house.
Chris Spier, SkyJack territory sales manager, was on hand to discuss the company’s lineup of telehandler equipment.




Today's top stories

Reed & Reed Leads Replacement of Aging, Deteriorating Bridge in Maine

HEM Paving Produces New Models for Overlay Projects

Bette & Cring to Complete Critical Bridge Replacement

NFL's Carolina Panthers End Agreement to Build $800M S.C. Headquarters

Doosan Introduces All-New Next-Generation Mini Excavators

Maryland Chooses Site for New Span of Chesapeake Bay Bridge

VIDEO: Pre-Engineered Steel Building As a Structural Solution

Demolition Nears Completion at Site of New 43-Story Tower in Brooklyn, N.Y.



 

Read more about...

Case Events Ohio Southeastern Equipment Co., Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.95234 \\ -75.16379 \\ 50.243.58.82 \\ Philadelphia \\ Pennsylvania