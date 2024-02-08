Photo courtesy of Mecalac The AT1050’s telescopic boom offers stability for more consistent, precise and safer material handling as well as optimal operator visibility on the job site.

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, launches the AT1050 telescopic wheel loader for the North American market.

The telescopic loader, part of the AT Series, balances the functionality of a rigid chassis front loader with the maneuverability of an articulated loader. The AT1050 also combines functions, such as material handling and loading, for the construction, landscaping, recycling and composting industries.

Stable, mobile and multifunctional, this telescopic wheel loader is ideal for the rental market by increasing productivity while reducing equipment and labor on tight job sites, according to the manufacturer.

Mecalac will premiere the AT1050 Feb. 19 to 21 at booth 263 at The ARA Show, where it also will be showcasing the TA3SH site dumper.

"Our booth is off the beaten path," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "But the walk will seem short compared to the long-term returns our offerings provide rental customers by extending what they can do with just one compact machine."

The AT1050 stands out in its class due to its unique blend of compactness and speed. The AT1050's rigid chassis keeps the machine balanced by retaining its center of gravity — even during tight turns — and four-wheel steering ensures outstanding maneuverability when navigating work sites. Three steering modes enable the operator to use two-wheel steer when travelling at up to 25 miles per hour, four-wheel steer for tight turns and crab steer for moving diagonally to get the AT1050 into position close to walls or obstacles.

A rigid chassis also means that the unit loses no capacity while turning whereas a traditional articulating loader will reduce its capacity up to 30 percent while doing the same movement. The AT1050 is steady, but also swift. Unlike typical telehandlers that need plenty of room to maneuver, the telescopic loader can make a single movement within a radius of 12 ft., 2 in., according to the manufacturer.

Typically, operators need to choose between a telehandler's reach or a wheel loader's ability to cut, move and grade materials. Jobs requiring both attributes may require both machines on an often-crowded job site. The AT1050 uses its innovative telescopic boom to perform both functions — and more. Featuring Mecalac's hydraulic quick coupler, the AT1050 can quickly switch between forks to a number of other accessories such as buckets, hydraulic grapples, sweepers or job-specific implements.

The AT1050 delivers heavy-duty performance with a Tier IV Final 75-hp engine with a DOC emissions control system. This means that there is no DPF or DEF fluid to manage, boosting uptime while mitigating de-rates and engine issues relating to bypassed regeneration cycles or compromised DEF systems. This is crucial in the rental industry where a unit will be used by multiple operators and down time means revenue lost.

Equipped with loading forks, the machine has a lifting height of up to 15 ft. 2 in. and reach of up to 9 ft. 9 in. This working range is paired with a superior lifting force of more than 3 tons at 6,305 lbs. The monoboom design offers a clear view of the work tool and the lifting kinematics combine the strength and breakout force of a loader and the reach of a telehandler. Expanding on this, the panoramic roof and large, tinted windows offer operators enhanced visibility of the work site.

The telescopic loader complements an extensive line of multi-purpose rental units such as the AX1000 wheel loader and TLB890 backhoe loader.

"There is a good deal of thought that goes into Mecalac machines to make them robust, simple to use and easy to maintain," said Bigwood. "These qualities keep them working on site and earning money for our customers, which is why they are well-known by rental clientele and a must for the industry."

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

