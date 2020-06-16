Stephenson Equipment and LeeBoy are teaming up to make a “Stars & Stripes” themed LeeBoy 8520B paver and make a significant donation to The Gary Sinise Foundation and its efforts to support the nation’s healthcare professionals, service members, veterans, first responders and their families who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Together Stephenson Equipment and LeeBoy are putting together the first ever "Stars & Stripes" version of LeeBoy's 8520B asphalt paver in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation.

Over the past few months, Stephenson and LeeBoy have been compiling a significant donation in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and its Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service Campaign.

"We thought we can always do a little more" said Charlie Walsh, Stephenson's EVP of sales and marketing, "so we worked with our asphalt equipment partners at LeeBoy on the stars & stripes themed paver as we approach Independence Day, the 4th of July.

"LeeBoy was glad to join with us in the donation effort as well as many employees of both SEI and LeeBoy."

With the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the nation, the Gary Sinise Foundation has been providing grants to first responders in need of personal protective equipment when answering COVID-19 service calls. The foundation also is providing financial assistance to healthcare professionals, service members, veterans, first responders and their families who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

For more information, or to donate, visit https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/StephensonandLeeBoy.