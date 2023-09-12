Customers, team members and their families celebrated the grand opening of Swanston Equipment's new facility at 712 Frontier Dr. in Fergus Falls, Minn., on Aug. 31. The new store is fully renovated.

The company offered lunch provided by Pizza Ranch, gave away some Swanston swag and offered the chance to win various prizes. The event was broadcast live by radio station KJ Country and the Fergus Falls chamber of commerce was on hand to offer congratulations.

Swanston offers equipment for sale or rent and provides parts and service for all its brands.

The Swanston Equipment team would like to thank the community of Fergus Falls, those who support Swanston and everyone who made this opportunity possible. The company looks forward to growing in the community.

Swanston Equipment, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated equipment dealer, has been in business more than 90 years. Swanston's equipment lineup includes ABU, Arctic Snow & Ice, Astec, ATI, Bearcat, Berlon, Blue Diamond Attachments, Bobcat, Bradco, Broce Broom, Cimline, CMP, Diamond Mowers, DEVELON, DuraTech, Erskine, Etnyre, EZ Spot UR, Felling Trailers, Finn, GOMACO, GrabTec, Green Climber, Harper Turf Equipment, Haugen, KM International, Larue, Midland Machinery, Minnich, Montana Post Driver, Paladin, Rayner, Road Widener, Sakai, Stihl, Stumper, Toro, Virnig, Volvo and WRT.

Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., Swanston's other locations include Minot, N.D., Alexandria, Minn., and Fergus Falls.

For more information, visit swanston.com. CEG

