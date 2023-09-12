List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Swanston Equipment Hosts Grand Opening of Its Fergus Falls Facility

    Tue September 12, 2023 - Midwest Edition #19
    Swanston Equipment


    Customers, team members and their families celebrated the grand opening of Swanston Equipment's new facility at 712 Frontier Dr. in Fergus Falls, Minn., on Aug. 31. The new store is fully renovated.

    The company offered lunch provided by Pizza Ranch, gave away some Swanston swag and offered the chance to win various prizes. The event was broadcast live by radio station KJ Country and the Fergus Falls chamber of commerce was on hand to offer congratulations.

    Swanston offers equipment for sale or rent and provides parts and service for all its brands.

    The Swanston Equipment team would like to thank the community of Fergus Falls, those who support Swanston and everyone who made this opportunity possible. The company looks forward to growing in the community.

    Swanston Equipment, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated equipment dealer, has been in business more than 90 years. Swanston's equipment lineup includes ABU, Arctic Snow & Ice, Astec, ATI, Bearcat, Berlon, Blue Diamond Attachments, Bobcat, Bradco, Broce Broom, Cimline, CMP, Diamond Mowers, DEVELON, DuraTech, Erskine, Etnyre, EZ Spot UR, Felling Trailers, Finn, GOMACO, GrabTec, Green Climber, Harper Turf Equipment, Haugen, KM International, Larue, Midland Machinery, Minnich, Montana Post Driver, Paladin, Rayner, Road Widener, Sakai, Stihl, Stumper, Toro, Virnig, Volvo and WRT.

    Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., Swanston's other locations include Minot, N.D., Alexandria, Minn., and Fergus Falls.

    For more information, visit swanston.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    (L-R) are Tony Johnson, service technician; Nick Ott, service manager; Adam Becker, branch manager; Heather Ott, administrative parts specialist; Chris Shea, president; Molly Swanston, owner and chief sales officer; Wes Drechsel, parts specialist; Ben VonWahlde, Bobcat sales; Nichole Haddeland, human resources manager; and Chad Ogdahl, CFO. (Swanston Equipment)
    (L-R) are Nick Ott, service manager; Nichole Haddeland, human resource manager; Craig Michels, Bobcat service manager (Fargo); Molly Swanston, owner and chief sales officer; Wes Drechsel, parts specialist; Chris Shea, president; Ben VonWahlde, Bobcat sales; Adam Becker, branch manager; Tony Mosey, Bobcat sales (Fargo); Heather Ott, administrative parts specialist; Jenna Heidmann, parts specialist (Fargo); and Tony Johnson, service technician. (Swanston Equipment)
    Customers, Swanston Equipment team members and the Fergus Falls chamber of commerce were on hand to help celebrate the grand opening of the new facility. (Swanston Equipment)
    The company offered lunch provided by Pizza Ranch, gave away some Swanston swag and offered the chance to win various prizes.(Swanston Equipment)
    The new store is fully renovated and offers a lineup of equipment that includes Bobcat, Etnyre, Stihl, Toro and more. (Swanston Equipment)
    Swanston Equipment celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Fergus Falls with an open house. (Swanston Equipment)
    The new facility is located at 712 Frontier Dr. in Fergus Falls, Minn. (Swanston Equipment)




