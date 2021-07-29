Robert Taylor (L), president and COO of the Taylor Group Inc., and Neville Paynter, vice president of Bell Trucks of America Inc.

Taylor Machine Works Inc., a manufacturer of heavy industrial lift trucks and distributor of multiple lines of allied products, is partnering with Bell Trucks of America Inc. to become the Bell articulated dump trucks (ADT) and Bell tracked carriers (TC) dealer in the states of Tennessee and Mississippi.

"Bell Trucks of America is a great company that distributes great products. We look forward to providing the customers in Mississippi and Tennessee the products and customer service Taylor is famous for", said Tim Gerbus, allied equipment product and sales manager of Taylor.

Taylor Machine Works Inc. will carry the full line of the E-Series Bell articulated dump trucks and the A-Series tracked carriers to the construction, quarry and aggregate, pipeline and utility industries in Mississippi and Tennessee.

The Bell E-Series articulated dump trucks include B20E LGP, B25E, B30E, B40E, B453, B50E, and B60E. The Bell tracked carrier comes in two sizes: the 7-ton TC7A and the 11-ton TC11A. Taylor plans on having both of these products for sale and in their rental fleet, providing flexibility to their customers.

Mitch Nevins, CEO of Bell Trucks of America, said, "We are excited about partnering with Taylor in the states of Tennesse and Mississippi. They are a world-class organization who prides themselves on aftermarket support."

Neville Paynter, executive VP Bell Trucks of America, added, "Bell and Taylor are going to be a winning combination in Tennesse and Mississippi. A world-class product with world-class parts and service will be a huge benefit to the customer."

