    Thompson Tractor Hosts Next Gen Cat CTL Demo in Montgomery, Alabama

    Thu May 23, 2024 - Southeast Edition #11
    CEG


    Thompson Tractor held a demo event May 9, 2024, at its Montgomery, Ala., location.

    The event introduced customers and prospects to the next generation Caterpillar 255 and 265 compact track loaders. The demo was combined with a used equipment red-tag sale, which included more than 90 machines and many new and used attachments.

    Cat representatives, as well as Thompson Tractor machine specialists, showcased the new machines and provided a catered lunch for its guests.

    Cole Davis of Southern Dirt, Harpersville, Ala., said both the 255 and 265 were quite impressive. He said that he was able to pick up two blocks weighing a total of 4,500 lbs. and was able to efficiently hold it over the cab while operating the machine.

    "The overall lift height and weight capacity of these machines is far better than anything else we've tried," he added.

    Jim Clark, Clark Brothers Construction, Wetumpka, Ala., said, "It's very capable and has a lot of great features built in that I can utilize and benefit from in my operations. The lift was great, it rides smoothly with a load and it's really comfortable. Components seem to be very well protected, especially if you add the debris package. The quick connect system for attachments is better than others. Overall, a wonderful machine. Demoing it and talking with the Cat representatives is something I never could have learned from a brochure."

    Corey Mason of Elm Services, Helena, Ala., said he has two Cat 279Ds and this is truly an all-new model.

    "I like the stability and visibility improvements," he added. "It's a really nice machine and the air ride and ventilated seats are terrific. The joystick control is very similar to our next-gen excavator. You can really dial in the machine to get the ‘sweet spot' that you prefer. You can essentially take this machine and customize it to your own preference. We work with precast storm structures which weigh about 2,500 pounds and we have to move them in some awful places and stability is important to us. The balance of this machine was great and would be quite useful for our operations." CEG

    A nice array of used machines caught the attention of many attendees who took the opportunity to “shop the yard” after the demo. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Dante Thomas of Caterpillar; Charlie Stevens, Thompson Tractor; and Weston Smith of Caterpillar work closely to ensure the Alabama/Florida Panhandle customers are well informed of the new Cat products. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the day’s event and gaining more info on the next generation of Cat compact track loaders (L-R) are Billy Rainey, R&R Contractors, Monroeville, Ala.; Lucy and Jacob Marsh and Vince Randall, all of Thompson Tractor. (CEG photo)
    Vertical reach of the new Cat 265 compact track loader exceeds the previous machine model by nearly 8 in. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Tractor’s Will Brackin (R) has an in-depth one-on-one conversation with a customer about the used machines that are red-tag priced for the event. (CEG photo)
    A great crowd came by to see the new machines and sat down for a catered lunch with Thompson Tractor and Cat representatives. (CEG photo)
    Corey Mason of Elm Services, Helena, Ala., tests the stability during operation of the Cat 265 while carrying a 2,500-lb. concrete slab. (CEG photo)
    To accommodate financing, Sys Hanlotxomphou (L) and Paul Velotas of Caterpillar Financial were on site to provide their services. (CEG photo)
    Even the cicadas were attracted to these machines, providing a continuous high-pitched background noise during the event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Getting an early morning start to operate the next gen Cat CTLs are Derick Freeman, Thompson Tractor-Opelika, Ala., and John Barron and Blake Lomenick of Bailey-Harris Construction Co., Auburn, Ala. Bailey-Harris was the GC on the all-new Thompson Rents Hanceville, Ala., location that recently opened. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Tractor’s Jackson Callaway (L) and Cat customer Robbie Frazier of Frazier Land Works, Opelika, Ala., discuss some of the used machines at the demo site. (CEG photo)
    The high turnout for the event took some cover under-tent during intermittent rain showers. (CEG photo)
    New and used Cat attachments at discounted pricing drew a lot of attention from event attendees. (CEG photo)
    Cole Davis of Southern Dirt, Harpersville, Ala., gets familiar with the instrumentation of the Cat 265 before demoing the machine in the dirt. (CEG photo)
    Caterpillar’s BCP specialist, Weston Smith, gives a complete walk-around of the next generation compact track loaders, including discussions of the newly designed cab. (CEG photo)
    Bobby Smith, superintendent of the maintenance shop of Alexander City, Ala., inspects some of the used Cat equipment to possibly get a bargain machine to add to his existing fleet. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Rents’ used machines were lined up and “red-tag” priced for the day. (CEG photo)
    Whenever the machines were opened up, contractors flocked to see the inner working of these next generation compact track loaders. (CEG photo)




