Thompson Tractor held a demo event May 9, 2024, at its Montgomery, Ala., location.

The event introduced customers and prospects to the next generation Caterpillar 255 and 265 compact track loaders. The demo was combined with a used equipment red-tag sale, which included more than 90 machines and many new and used attachments.

Cat representatives, as well as Thompson Tractor machine specialists, showcased the new machines and provided a catered lunch for its guests.

Cole Davis of Southern Dirt, Harpersville, Ala., said both the 255 and 265 were quite impressive. He said that he was able to pick up two blocks weighing a total of 4,500 lbs. and was able to efficiently hold it over the cab while operating the machine.

"The overall lift height and weight capacity of these machines is far better than anything else we've tried," he added.

Jim Clark, Clark Brothers Construction, Wetumpka, Ala., said, "It's very capable and has a lot of great features built in that I can utilize and benefit from in my operations. The lift was great, it rides smoothly with a load and it's really comfortable. Components seem to be very well protected, especially if you add the debris package. The quick connect system for attachments is better than others. Overall, a wonderful machine. Demoing it and talking with the Cat representatives is something I never could have learned from a brochure."

Corey Mason of Elm Services, Helena, Ala., said he has two Cat 279Ds and this is truly an all-new model.

"I like the stability and visibility improvements," he added. "It's a really nice machine and the air ride and ventilated seats are terrific. The joystick control is very similar to our next-gen excavator. You can really dial in the machine to get the ‘sweet spot' that you prefer. You can essentially take this machine and customize it to your own preference. We work with precast storm structures which weigh about 2,500 pounds and we have to move them in some awful places and stability is important to us. The balance of this machine was great and would be quite useful for our operations." CEG

