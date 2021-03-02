Tiger Group began accepting bids on March 2 for a March 9 online auction of heavy equipment, paving equipment, trucks, trailers, and tools from one of the largest paving contractors in the northeast: Advanced Pavement Group (APG).

The assets are located at the company's sites in New Castle, Del.; Downingtown, Pa.; Millville, N.J.; and Islip, N.Y.

The multimillion-dollar liquidation is of particular interest to construction companies and contractors involved in roadwork, drainage projects, parking lot repairs and road-salting/snow-removal.

"GCs and specialty contractors also stand to benefit from auction pricing on tools and rolling stock," said Chad Farrell, managing director of Tiger's Commercial and Industrial Division.

"This is a large sale, with more than 650 trucks, trailers and heavy-equipment assets on offer, as well as hundreds of general and specialized tools and thousands of parts," Farrell said.

"In most cases, these assets are less than 10 years old and are in good condition. The timing of this sale couldn't be better, as March is the beginning of contractors' busy season — an ideal time to bolster the fleet and prep for jobs in the pipeline."

The available lots include:

Marini and Bomag milling machines

and milling machines LeeBoy and Midland pavers

and pavers Dynapac , Wacker , Caterpillar and Bomag rollers

, , and Bomag rollers Caterpillar and Case loaders, excavators, dozers

loaders, excavators, dozers Tennant sweepers

sweepers Vacuum sweeper trucks

Salter and plow trucks

Mack dump trucks

dump trucks Mack, Freightliner and Peterbilt tractor trucks

and tractor trucks Utility and maintenance trucks

Lowboy and equipment trailers

Shop equipment

Thousands of unused parts

All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Inspection of the assets on the day before the auction is by appointment-only at APG's locations in Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To arrange an inspection, call 805/497-4999.

Today's top stories