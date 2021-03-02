Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Tiger Group Online Auction Features Equipment, Tools From Advanced Pavement Group

Tue March 02, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Tiger Group


Tiger Group began accepting bids on March 2 for a March 9 online auction of heavy equipment, paving equipment, trucks, trailers, and tools from one of the largest paving contractors in the northeast: Advanced Pavement Group (APG).

The assets are located at the company's sites in New Castle, Del.; Downingtown, Pa.; Millville, N.J.; and Islip, N.Y.

The multimillion-dollar liquidation is of particular interest to construction companies and contractors involved in roadwork, drainage projects, parking lot repairs and road-salting/snow-removal.

"GCs and specialty contractors also stand to benefit from auction pricing on tools and rolling stock," said Chad Farrell, managing director of Tiger's Commercial and Industrial Division.

"This is a large sale, with more than 650 trucks, trailers and heavy-equipment assets on offer, as well as hundreds of general and specialized tools and thousands of parts," Farrell said.

"In most cases, these assets are less than 10 years old and are in good condition. The timing of this sale couldn't be better, as March is the beginning of contractors' busy season — an ideal time to bolster the fleet and prep for jobs in the pipeline."

The available lots include:

All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Inspection of the assets on the day before the auction is by appointment-only at APG's locations in Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To arrange an inspection, call 805/497-4999.




Today's top stories

John R. Jurgensen Co. Upgrades Lanes, Bridges Along I-675

Top 10 Big Ticket Equipment Items Sold at Orlando 2021

Construction Jobs Accelerate With Autonomous Robot Use

O&G Industries Leads $54.6M I-84 Safety, Operational Improvement Job

NYC Mayor Ensures More Than 20,000 Jobs for JFK Airport Improvement

Omaha-Based Company Tackles Demolition Project in Its Home City

Trimble Announces TSC5 Field Data Controller for Land, Construction Surveying

Takeuchi Hires Clayton Whitesides as Central Midwest Regional Manager



 

Read more about...

Advanced Pavement Group Auctions Bomag Case Caterpillar Dynapac FREIGHTLINER LeeBoy Mack Marini Midland Peterbilt Tennant Wacker Neuson






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo