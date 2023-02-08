Construction and farm equipment heavyweight Titan Machinery has strengthened and unified the positions of Case Construction Equipment throughout the upper Midwest and western United States with the acquisition of Pioneer Farm Equipment Co.

The deal closed Feb. 2, 2023, and includes five Pioneer locations throughout Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, American Falls and Rupert. Locations will offer the full line of Case Construction Equipment and Case IH agriculture equipment, with the exception of the Rupert location, which will operate only as a Case IH dealer.

"As a long-term Case IH agriculture and Case Construction Equipment fellow dealer, I have known and done business with Pioneer Farm Equipment Co. owner Herman Wilson for more than two decades. Herman and his team have a culture of strong parts and service customer support, and we intend to build on this foundation," said Titan Machinery CEO David Meyer. "We see a great opportunity for both Case Construction Equipment and Case IH agricultural equipment sales in this large Snake River Valley market and are looking forward to providing equipment solutions to both existing and new customers."

The move represents a strengthening of Case Construction Equipment sales, parts, service and support throughout the entire network of Titan Machinery, which now spans even further into the western United States from its current stronghold in the upper Midwest.

"The team at Titan Machinery exemplifies the new and reloaded energy of Case Construction Equipment throughout North America, and delivers an unwavering commitment to innovation, ingenuity, operator-first solutions and support that will serve as a major boost to the construction industry throughout the region," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "From new equipment to parts and machine control, Case Construction Equipment provides solutions that deliver greater profits, greater uptime, and new ways for businesses to operate more intelligently. We're excited to partner with Titan to grow the Case Construction Equipment business in the west."

Titan Machinery will take full control of all operations at each location concurrent with the Feb. 2 closing date.

For more information, visit TitanMachinery.com and CaseCE.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

