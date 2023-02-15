Two stationary Tramac booms will be on display in the co-branded Montabert/Tramac booth, as part of the companies’ full product lineup of rock breaking and demolition tools.

Visitors at the Montabert booth #W42229 in the West Hall during ConExpo-Con/AGG will have the opportunity to learn about the company's recent acquisition of Tramac, a long-time distributor of Montabert breakers branded under the Tramac name. Tramac also is a manufacturer of rock breaker booms.

In February 2022, Montabert acquired 100 percent of Tramac's U.S. and Canadian businesses. For more than 50 years, Tramac has been a top global Montabert distributor, with its own boom-manufacturing facilities located just outside of Montreal, QC, Canada.

"Many people may have been unaware that Tramac hammers are actually manufactured by Montabert, and these hammers are highly regarded because of Montabert's renowned performance and quality," said Aaron Scarfia, general manager of Montabert USA.

"With the acquisition, we are on track to further product development and expand our rock breaker business globally. The co-branding and display of Tramac booms in our booth offer visitors the chance to see how our collective expertise will improve their business."

In addition to the Tramac booms, Montabert's product highlights at ConExpo-Con/AGG include the SD Compact Breaker for rock breaking. The SD line is designed to fit compact carriers such as mini-excavators and skid steers. Additionally, Montabert's new line of Silent Demolition Tools, including grapples, processors, fixed and rotating pulverizers, and scrap shears, offer contractors multiple options for demolition and recycling applications.

For more information, visit montabert.com, montabertusa.com and tramac.com.

