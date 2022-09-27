LiuGong North America is adding North Carolina-based Tri-Lift Industries to its dealer lineup.

Founded in 1968, the third-generation family business covers a three-state area across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Tri-Lift Industries President and Owner Bob Bond said he is excited for the opportunity to partner with LiuGong as a forklift dealer.

"I think there is a great opportunity for us to create a market presence for this brand," Bond said. "We are very comfortable bringing a new product to the market with our rental and after-market focus."

The opportunity arose as Tri-Lift Industries sought to diversify its product offerings during the pandemic. Bond said he was impressed with LiuGong machines at past trade shows, and LiuGong offered Tri-Lift Industries the ability to cover its entire territory while significantly increasing the size of its rental fleet.

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan said the partnership will be mutually beneficial.

"The further development of LiuGong's dealer network is central to our growth strategy in North America," Ryan said. "We believe LiuGong machines are some of the best available in our industry and we want great partners like Tri-Lift Industries to represent and support them with our customers."

LiuGong North America Director of Material Handling Jared Ward welcomed Tri-Lift Industries and noted that it will play a vital role in its dealer network.

"The Carolina and Virginia region is important for LiuGong North America as we continue to expand our line of forklift dealers," Ward said. "We welcome Tri-Lift Industries, as they've shown great dedication and are building for the future of their company with the next generation of their family's work with the business."

Throughout the process of joining the LiuGong dealer network, Bond said he was struck by how invested LiuGong leadership was in their business. LiuGong executives visited Tri-Lift Industries in person to identify territories, put together an initial order and introduce the regional representative.

"Maybe its old fashioned, but it means a lot to me," Bond said. "They recognize that this is a big decision for a dealership. I think that's a great way to start a partnership."

For more information, visit www.tri-lift.com and www.liugongna.com.

Today's top stories