The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in Washington, D.C., which concludes the journey from the tree harvesting site in the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.

Husband-and-wife driver team Ed Kingdon Jr. and Deborah Kingdon from Hardy Brothers Trucking used a new Kenworth T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-in. mid-roof sleeper to transport the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree — a 78-ft. tall Red Spruce.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held on the West lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 29.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories