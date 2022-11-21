List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Arrives in Washington, D.C.

Mon November 21, 2022 - National Edition
Kenworth


The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in Washington, D.C., which concludes the journey from the tree harvesting site in the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina.

Husband-and-wife driver team Ed Kingdon Jr. and Deborah Kingdon from Hardy Brothers Trucking used a new Kenworth T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-in. mid-roof sleeper to transport the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree — a 78-ft. tall Red Spruce.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held on the West lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 29.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4

The tree was delivered to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C. on Nov. 18. (James Edward Mills photo)
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree drivers — Deborah and Ed Kingdon Jr. from Hardy Brothers Trucking. (James Edward Mills photo)
The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a 78-ft. tall Red Spruce. (James Edward Mills photo)
The tree was harvested in the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina. (James Edward Mills photo)




