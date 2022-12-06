The National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA), a leading trade association representing the utility construction and excavation industry in the United States, will be introducing an all new "NUCA Lounge" at The Utility Expo, Sept. 26 to 28, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

The NUCA Lounge, located in K Lot, will be a place for NUCA members to connect with each other and for chapters to meet while at the show.

NUCA's nationwide network of state/regional chapters and member companies represent utility contractors, excavators, suppliers, manufacturers and other providers in the water, sewer, gas, electric, treatment plant, telecommunications and excavation industries.

The NUCA Lounge will serve as a welcoming central gathering point for its members attending The Utility Expo. Hosted by NUCA's welcoming CEO Doug Carlson, it will be open during trade show hours in K Lot for its members and their guests to use for their convenience and hospitality needs.

"Underground utility contractors count on The Utility Expo as the place to see the latest equipment and services for the industry. The new NUCA Lounge creates a space where they can gather and meet — surrounded by the equipment they came to see," said John Rozum, The Utility Expo show director.

"We're looking forward to working with NUCA to bring this exciting new opportunity to The Utility Expo."

NUCA's core purpose is to improve the operational proficiency and financial performance of its member companies by providing services that focus on shared industry issues. NUCA also works to secure more funding for America's aging underground infrastructure.

Founded in 1964, NUCA is the driving force for improving conditions in the utility construction and excavation industry, for both open-cut and trenchless contractors.

"Everyone needs a welcoming place at a trade show to take a break, meet with colleagues and new contacts, and a place where they can catch up on trade show and industry news," said Doug Carlson, NUCA's chief executive officer.

"The NUCA Lounge will be the home-away-from-home for our industry's many show attendees. This industry is known for our friendly hospitality, we want to give our members and guests a convenient place at The Utility Expo where they know they will always be welcome."

Planning is already under way for The Utility Expo. Registration for the 2023 show, slated for Sept. 26 to 28, opens in May.

For more information, visit theutilityexpo.com.

