David Brand cuts the ribbon for the grand opening alongside folks from Volvo and VCES, Redding Chamber of Commerce representatives and members of the community.

Volvo Construction Equipment Services (VCES) hosted an open house event on Feb. 9. for the community to celebrate its new facility in Redding, Calif.

This new location will mark the 8th VCES facility in California and is located just off I-5 in Shasta County (4963 Mountain Lakes Blvd.).

This facility will allow VCES to provide equipment sales, rentals and service to the rapidly-growing Redding community. The Redding Chamber of Commerce board members and ambassadors were in attendance, welcoming VCES to Redding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, while community members in attendance were greeted with lunch and Volvo branded merchandise.

Representatives from Volvo CE and VCES were on hand to greet customers and were available to field equipment questions about the equipment on display.

Much of the growth in Redding has been attributed to the many outdoor activities.

"People often come for vacation, love it and end up moving here" said Rudy Martinez, an ambassador of the Redding Chamber. Another aspect attributed to the growth is the Redding Municipal Airport which now provides convenient travel for business professionals or local vacations.

Todd Jones, of the economic development department of Redding and chamber board member, welcomed VCES to Shasta County prior to the ribbon cutting.

"You are here at just the right time, we need this type of equipment to help build all of the things we are building over the next few years, we anticipate that this growth will continue over the next 3 to 5 years," Jones said. "We are super happy to have you here and we thank you for helping us build roads in Shasta County."

David Brand is the territory manager and was hired specifically to open this Redding location. Brand and the representatives at VCES are about "building relationships and partnerships." Brand is extremely appreciative of the support that he has received from the community and "looks forward to growing with Redding."

For more information, call 916/504-2300. CEG

