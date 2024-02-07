World of Concrete recently concluded its 50th anniversary in Las Vegas.

The 2024 edition, held Jan. 22 to 25, 2024, gathered nearly 60,000 registered professionals from various industry sectors for three days of exhibition and four days of education, a 23 percent increase from 2023. More than 1,400 companies and an all-time high 185 education sessions highlighted the event.

The second largest tradeshow in Vegas, covering more than 700,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space, convened large crowds in the exhibit halls, packed competitions and at-capacity training sessions. More than 450 international exhibitors from around the world, a milestone 325 first-time exhibitors, and well-known brand names comprised the tools, resources and tricks fueling the future of the trade. New audiences and the incoming next generation of concrete professionals continue to be a focus for increasing visibility in the sector.

"Every year, World of Concrete serves as the cornerstone where concrete and masonry professionals exchange knowledge and hone skills that propel businesses forward," said Jackie James, vice president of World of Concrete. "We are proud to host the global meeting point that serves the tradespeople who are building the future of America. We emphasize creating real-world scenarios, hands-on situations to try and test products and share expertise, which is what makes WOC so unique and our community so special. We look forward to continuing to share the latest and greatest in concrete and masonry for another 50 years to come."

Events, in part, included the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) live and silent auctions, raising a collective $1.8 million for the Concrete Industry Management programs at five public universities, Chico State, Middle Tennessee, New Jersey's Science & Technology, Texas State and South Dakota State, all of which offer four-year degrees in CIM. Auction items included a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks Inc. and Revolution Concrete Mixers; a Peterbilt and ConTech mixer truck; and a concrete pumper donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps and Pape Kenworth.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, World of Concrete donated 50 trees to the Las Vegas Tree Initiative. The ongoing program aims to lower the urban heat island effect that currently makes Las Vegas the fastest-warming city in the United States.

World of Concrete will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 21 to 23, 2025 (Education 20-23). CEG

