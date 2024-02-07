List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Vegas Hosts World of Concrete 2024

    Wed February 07, 2024 - National Edition #3
    CEG


    World of Concrete recently concluded its 50th anniversary in Las Vegas.

    The 2024 edition, held Jan. 22 to 25, 2024, gathered nearly 60,000 registered professionals from various industry sectors for three days of exhibition and four days of education, a 23 percent increase from 2023. More than 1,400 companies and an all-time high 185 education sessions highlighted the event.

    The second largest tradeshow in Vegas, covering more than 700,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space, convened large crowds in the exhibit halls, packed competitions and at-capacity training sessions. More than 450 international exhibitors from around the world, a milestone 325 first-time exhibitors, and well-known brand names comprised the tools, resources and tricks fueling the future of the trade. New audiences and the incoming next generation of concrete professionals continue to be a focus for increasing visibility in the sector.

    "Every year, World of Concrete serves as the cornerstone where concrete and masonry professionals exchange knowledge and hone skills that propel businesses forward," said Jackie James, vice president of World of Concrete. "We are proud to host the global meeting point that serves the tradespeople who are building the future of America. We emphasize creating real-world scenarios, hands-on situations to try and test products and share expertise, which is what makes WOC so unique and our community so special. We look forward to continuing to share the latest and greatest in concrete and masonry for another 50 years to come."

    Events, in part, included the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) live and silent auctions, raising a collective $1.8 million for the Concrete Industry Management programs at five public universities, Chico State, Middle Tennessee, New Jersey's Science & Technology, Texas State and South Dakota State, all of which offer four-year degrees in CIM. Auction items included a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks Inc. and Revolution Concrete Mixers; a Peterbilt and ConTech mixer truck; and a concrete pumper donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps and Pape Kenworth.

    In honor of the 50th anniversary, World of Concrete donated 50 trees to the Las Vegas Tree Initiative. The ongoing program aims to lower the urban heat island effect that currently makes Las Vegas the fastest-warming city in the United States.

    World of Concrete will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 21 to 23, 2025 (Education 20-23). CEG

    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20
    Photo: 1/20

    (L-R): Ignite Attachments’ Matt Foley, Alyssa Wohler, Eric Espelien, Ben Wallweber and Darin Gronwold are ready to talk about the company’s growing lineup of direct-to-you products with two new concrete-focused attachments. The e-commerce attachment manufacturer launched a line of breaker attachments and a concrete chute bucket at this year’s World of Concrete. (CEG photo)
    Bill Holton, Kubota product manager for construction equipment, reviews features of the KX080 mini-excavator during a press conference at World of Concrete. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ehan Weyant, David Maclynn, Liam Holland and Matthew Brough, all of RubbleCrusher, stand with the ultimate self-contained mobile screener. The RubbleCrusher RCS48T screen is a compact screening solution for recycling and separating construction and demo waste on site. (CEG photo)
    Husqvarna unveiled several new products and showcased products and product ranges that will launch throughout 2024. The product ranges include new equipment from the PACE battery system, diamond tooling and DXR demolition robot categories. (CEG photo)
    The MB America booth always draws a crowd to get a first-hand look at its attachments for crushing and recycling materials, available for all types of construction equipment. (CEG photo)
    The MB team on hand for a group photo at World of Concrete 2024. (CEG photo)
    Rick Eisiminger (L) and Darren Huinker, both of HEM Paving, stand with the new SFP 1200 slipform paver. (CEG photo)
    Oran Searles (L) and Jayce Zilles, both of John Deere, were ready to discuss their company’s lineup of equipment at World of Concrete 2024. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Chris Trayner, Tracy Carter and Chance Chartters, all of Kaeser Compressors. The company has been providing compressed air systems solutions since 1919 and its develops tailor-made, energy-efficient and reliable compressed air solutions. (CEG photo)
    Tommy Wilson of Wirtgen shows a customer some of the technology available on Wirtgen Group equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Sean Fitzsimmons, Dennis Karus, Wally Tonra, Nancy Bielke, Chad McClure, Jason Leveson and Christine Jacob, all of Acumatica. The company connects construction organizations to top-tier construction management and estimating programs and applications for best-in-class functionality in a single, cohesive platform configured to meet the complex and evolving needs of the building community. (CEG photo)
    Liebherr’s 546 loader was prominently displayed at WOC. According to Liebherr, “The efficient hydrostatic travel drive and efficient components reduce operating costs in a sustainable way, putting more money in customers’ pockets.” (CEG photo)
    Topcon had a large contingent of representatives at World of Concrete 2024. (CEG photo)
    AUSA’s Ignasi Moner stands with his company’s D601AHG articulated dumper at World of Concrete 2024. The technologically advanced D601 features the ECO Mode system, which contributes to the machine being both efficient and environmentally friendly. (CEG photo)
    Vermeer Corporation displayed a wide range of equipment at the show, from the ATX720 compact articulated loader to the VXT300 vacuum excavator (background). Seen here with the loader are Vermeer’s Jake Jeffords (L) and Zach Crabtree. (CEG photo)
    DEVELON’S 4-ton DX42-7 mini-excavator delivers excellent maneuverability and operator comfort according to Jacob Sherman, dealer and product marketing manager of DEVELON. The excavator drew a lot of attention from WOC attendees. (CEG photo)
    At World of Concrete, Allen Engineering took the opportunity to continue the celebration of its 60th anniversary. Here, CEO Jay Allen is flanked by Joey Ward (L), vice president of sales and marketing, and Jeff Johnson, sales manager. The company offers a variety of equipment solutions for the concrete industry. (CEG photo)
    Fiori America continued the roll-out of its dumpers and concrete mixers to the American market at World of Concrete. (L-R) are Mauro Pelliciari, Fiori CEO; Neville Payner, executive vice president of Bell Trucks America; and Antonio Gallovich, Fiori export area manager. Bell Trucks America is Fiori’s master distributor for the United States. (CEG photo)
    Wacker Neuson was out in full force during World of Concrete 2024. (CEG photo)
    Representatives from GOMACO were at World of Concrete to discuss the industry’s first hybrid curb and gutter machine — the GT-3600. (L-R) are Kelly Steeves; Travis Brockman; Brad Zobel; Scott Pedersen; Kye Leners; Bryan Beck, district manager southwest; Randy Bean, Matt Morrison, manager JD Machine Controls; Logan Mohr, district manager western U.S., Kent Godbersen; and Rodney Harper. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Anniversary Concrete Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Events Las Vegas World of Concrete World of Concrete 2024






