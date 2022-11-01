List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

VIDEO: Vermeer & Bobcat of Lubbock Host Annual Customer Appreciation Event

Tue November 01, 2022 - West Edition #23
CEG


Vermeer Texas-Louisiana and sister company Bobcat of Lubbock held their annual tailgate party for customers on October 28 at the companies' Slaton Road facility.

A cold rain did not dampen the enthusiasm for the popular annual event as approximately 300 enjoyed lunch and an opportunity to win tickets to the Texas-Tech vs Baylor game the following day.

"Our customers are at the heart of what we do every day and we enjoy expressing our appreciation," said Branch Manager Troy Rhoades.

The two companies serve the underground utility, general construction, pipeline and landscape industries as well as municipalities in the region. Its equipment ranges from huge Vermeer trenching machines to mini-excavators and lawn equipment from Bobcat.

About Bobcat of Lubbock

Bobcat of Lubbock is one of 14 Bobcat dealerships owned by Compact Construction Equipment, LLC. Locations are in Abilene, Alamo, Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Kerrville, Lubbock, Marble Falls, Midland-Odessa, Pleasanton, San Antonio, Waco, Wichita Falls and Victoria

As one of the largest Bobcat dealers in the region, they offer a full line of new and used Bobcat skid steers, compact loaders, excavators, utility vehicles and more.

About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Founded in 1978, they are a full-service equipment dealer specializing in selling, leasing, and servicing equipment manufactured by Vermeer Corporation.

With 12 locations throughout Texas and Southern Louisiana, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana has received numerous awards from Vermeer Corporation, most recently, the Top Global Volume Dealer award. CEG

Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11

Vermeer/Bobcat employees (L-R) Jonathan Manning, Jeff Rethmeier, Brian Clevenger, John Nevill, Casey Jordan, Micky McCalib, Jeff Miller and Marcus Muniz. (CEG photo)
Francisco Rodriguez (L) and Bo Morris of Butch’s Rat Hole and Anchor Service took a break from their day to enjoy lunch compliments of Vermeer and Bobcat. Butch’s is a major service provider to the oil and gas industry in West Texas. (CEG photo)
(L-R):?Vermeer employees Micky McCalib, Casey Jordan and Marcus Muniz grill up 40 lbs. of bacon for attendees. (CEG photo)
The line to enter the various giveaways stayed active throughout the three-hour long event.(CEG photo)
The Atmos Energy contingent at the tailgate event included (L-R) Julian Olivares, Joe Sierra, Brady Painter, Cory Davis, Mario Gonzales and Adrian Gonzales. (CEG photo)
A group from USIC enjoys a hearty lunch on a cold October day in Lubbock. (L-R) are Johnnie Rodriguez, Domingo Villarreal, Mark Lopez, Thomas Alvarado and Andy Alvarado. (CEG photo)
Guests at the event were anxious to sign up for a host of giveaways, which included coolers and tickets to the big Texas Tech vs. Baylor game on Saturday. (CEG photo)
The city of Lubbock uses both Vermeer and Bobcat equipment in its every day activities. This group of employees was glad to “come in out of the rain” and enjoy a hot meal. (CEG photo)
The co-branded facility along Slaton Road features equipment — both large and small — but the outside display area is certainly dominated by this Vermeer T1155 trencher. (CEG photo)
Approximately 300 Vermeer and Bobcat customers and its employees were served lunch during the tailgate party. (CEG photo)
Corbin Apple (R) wears his new Bobcat hat proudly alongside his dad, Derek. Derek is director of construction of Tigris LLC, a Lubbock company that develops apartment complexes. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

J3 Company, BGE Inc. Overhaul Robert S. Light Boulevard

Doosan's Smart Excavator Ready for Engcon's 3rd Generation Tiltrotator System

CALSTART Research Forecasts Strong Growth in Zero-Emission Off-Road Equipment

Brasfield & Gorrie Complete GSU's Convocation Center

Volvo CE Upgrades Electric Compact Wheel Loaders as North American Deliveries Begin

VIDEO: New York City Mayor Breaks Ground on Two Bridges Coastal Resiliency Project

GSSI's UtilityScan DF Locates, Maps Underground Utilities

Equipment Sales Incorporated Keeps It In the Family



 

Read more about...

Compact Construction Equipment, Inc. Events TEXAS Vermeer Texas-Louisiana






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA