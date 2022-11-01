Vermeer Texas-Louisiana and sister company Bobcat of Lubbock held their annual tailgate party for customers on October 28 at the companies' Slaton Road facility.

A cold rain did not dampen the enthusiasm for the popular annual event as approximately 300 enjoyed lunch and an opportunity to win tickets to the Texas-Tech vs Baylor game the following day.

"Our customers are at the heart of what we do every day and we enjoy expressing our appreciation," said Branch Manager Troy Rhoades.

The two companies serve the underground utility, general construction, pipeline and landscape industries as well as municipalities in the region. Its equipment ranges from huge Vermeer trenching machines to mini-excavators and lawn equipment from Bobcat.

About Bobcat of Lubbock

Bobcat of Lubbock is one of 14 Bobcat dealerships owned by Compact Construction Equipment, LLC. Locations are in Abilene, Alamo, Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Kerrville, Lubbock, Marble Falls, Midland-Odessa, Pleasanton, San Antonio, Waco, Wichita Falls and Victoria

As one of the largest Bobcat dealers in the region, they offer a full line of new and used Bobcat skid steers, compact loaders, excavators, utility vehicles and more.

About Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Founded in 1978, they are a full-service equipment dealer specializing in selling, leasing, and servicing equipment manufactured by Vermeer Corporation.

With 12 locations throughout Texas and Southern Louisiana, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana has received numerous awards from Vermeer Corporation, most recently, the Top Global Volume Dealer award. CEG

