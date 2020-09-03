Veterinary Building Project Under Way at Florida High School

Nationally known JE Dunn Construction is progressing on a new 8,797-sq.-ft. classroom building and accessory barn structure that will expand the veterinary sciences program at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School in Seminole, Fla.

The learning center will consist of two veterinarian classrooms, a laboratory with a dog wash, a science classroom, group restrooms and interior spaces for rabbits, cats and dogs. In addition, plans call for a common washroom, laundry and custodial areas, as well as a shower, lockers for student farm attire, and mechanical and electrical service rooms.

A covered architectural canopy extending along the front of the classroom building will provide seating and gathering areas.

The classroom building will open to a large barn, a ventilated but nonconditioned pre-engineered metal building structure providing stalls for large animals. A covered area beyond the barn will provide for outdoor animal interaction and teaching.

The project for the Pinellas County School system also calls for sitework and utilities upgrades.

The scheduled date of completion is January 2022, and the architect of record is Tampa's Ranon & Partners Inc.