Photo courtesy of Volvo Construction Equipment The ECR40 will make its North American debut at The ARA Show in New Orleans, La., Feb. 18 to 21.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is bringing two new compact excavators to North America, the 3.5-ton EC37 and the 4-ton ECR40, with features that provide increased operator comfort, 10 percent more fuel efficiency, better stability and easier maintenance. These models replace the EC35D, ECR35D and ECR40D.

"The 3- to 4-ton size makes up more than a quarter of the compact excavator market in North America, and we're excited to refresh our offering in that range," said Darren Ashton, product manager — compact equipment, Volvo CE. "I think our customers will be very happy with the improvements we've made based on their feedback."

This duo shares the same platform and components, though the EC37 excavator has a conventional upper carriage design and the ECR40 excavator has a short swing radius to allow for work in more confined spaces.

Both models are available for order now, with deliveries expected to start in Q1 as well. The ECR40 will make its North American debut at The ARA Show in New Orleans, La., Feb. 18 to 21.

Effortless Control, Comfort

The new EC37 and ECR40 excavators give operators a spacious, ergonomic and quiet cab — considered one of the best on the market. It provides outstanding visibility due to slim corner pillars and wide, flat glass areas. For added comfort, the armrest and controls float with the seat, and the door opening and travel pedals are larger than in previous models.

The intuitive jog wheel and easy-to-navigate HMI (human machine interface) functionalities provide controllability and adaptability for any job requirements. Work modes now include an ECO mode and an auto engine shutdown in addition to the existing auto engine idle. With auto engine shutdown, hours not worked are not recorded, keeping the machine operating efficiently for longer while reducing maintenance costs. This also contributes to a 10 percent boost in fuel efficiency.

Optimized Hydraulics

Because of the customizable hydraulics flow setting and work modes for a wide range of attachments and applications, it is easier than ever to set up these excavators for any task.

"The load-sensing hydraulics are definitely a highlight," said Ashton. "The way the controls are set up and the smooth movements are just outstanding, and it all works together for better fuel efficiency."

If there are multiple operators working with the same machine, each person can set up the controls however they see fit with a few simple setting changes on the new 5-in. HMI.

Versatility, Stability

The EC37 and ECR40 include a new elongated undercarriage for optimum stability in almost any environment, due to the better weight balance provided by longer contact between the tracks and the ground. The adjusted center of gravity reduces the "rocking chair effect" other compact excavators may create.

The counterweight has been standardized across these two models and the ECR50 and ECR58 excavators to simplify component needs for fleets with multiple models. Optional features include a float blade and LED work lights.

Maximum Uptime, Reduced Maintenance

These new machines boast 50-hour greasing intervals and a fuel tank capacity of 18.5 gal. The multifunction hydraulic oil filter provides outstanding protection to the hydraulic system. The engine and rear hoods feature wide openings, and the engine doesn't require a diesel particulate filter.

All Volvo excavators are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entire initial ownership period. Volvo CE also offers service contracts and financial services for a comprehensive buying or renting experience.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.

Today's top stories