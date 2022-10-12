Nuss Truck & Equipment’s Roseville, Minn., location was named the first Volvo Trucks certified electric vehicle dealer in the Midwest. (Volvo Trucks photo)

Volvo Trucks North America confirmed the expansion of its certified electric vehicle dealer network into America's Heartland with the certification of Nuss Truck & Equipment's Roseville, Minn., location. As the first Volvo Trucks certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in the Midwest, Nuss is uniquely positioned to assist fleets across both Minnesota and Wisconsin with their electromobility transition.

"Expanding the adoption of battery-electric trucks into the Midwest, beyond the densely populated East and West Coasts is a big next step to ensure accessibility of sustainable transportation across North America," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "Minnesota is key location to demonstrate the effectiveness and reliability of the battery-electric drivetrain and components in extreme temperatures, including the cold, snow and ice of the severe Midwest winters."

Nuss Truck & Equipment is a third-generation, family-owned company that has grown to be the largest Volvo Trucks dealer in the region. The Roseville location is the first of nine planned Nuss Truck & Equipment locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin to be certified, with its other locations anticipated to follow within the next six to 12 months to be prepared to support their entire customer base in deploying Class 8, zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

Four of Nuss' Roseville technicians have been trained to perform maintenance and repair on the Volvo VNR Electric. The technicians have been outfitted with personal protective equipment for working with high-voltage systems in dedicated EV service bays that are supported by portable 50kW chargers. The dealership also maintains a stock of key parts and components for the Volvo VNR Electric model to minimize service times and quickly get customers back on the road.

"We have been getting questions from fleet customers about electric truck availability, and Nuss is ideally situated on a major highway in an area with the highest potential for EV truck utilization," said Greg Nuss, chief operating officer of Nuss Truck & Equipment. "We have made investments in a new state-of-the-art facility, with top-trained staff to ensure that we are ready to assist fleets in the region as they begin their transition to battery-electric trucks."

Volvo Trucks now has certified EV dealers in California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, with several dealerships across North America finalizing their certifications in 2022 and 2023.

