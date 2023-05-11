List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Volvo Shows Off Electric Compacts at Ascendum's Asheville Branch

    Thu May 11, 2023 - Southeast Edition #10
    CEG


    Volvo Construction Equipment held its latest Electric Demo Day event on May 5, 2023, at the Mills River, N.C., branch of Ascendum Machinery, just outside Asheville, where the manufacturer showcased its new L25 electric compact loader and ECR25 electric compact excavator to an audience of curious contractors and operators.

    Volvo's Nick Tullo, head of new business development for the equipment maker, was on hand to answer questions about the latest electric models, which promise significant benefits for their users and the environment, such as zero exhaust emissions from use, significantly lower noise levels, reduced energy costs and premium warranty coverage.

    The new products' benefits to the planet and its changing climate are paramount to Volvo, Tullo said.

    "For now, the main point is that they produce zero emissions and are completely diesel free, fume free and silent," he said. "I would say it is definitely a change from what we are seeing in the industry. Volvo has launched five electric models in total, and we are the first manufacturer to come to market with these commercially available products. We now offer two compact loaders and three compact excavators."

    Tullo added that the new Volvo electrics have been designed and built by their engineers to be familiar for owners of the diesel equivalent models, meaning the electric models' power, weight and breakout forces are all like diesel machines.

    "That also means that the parts commonality on the electric models is also very close to the diesels too — about 80 percent alike," he said.

    Volvo has partnered with Portable Electric, a Canadian maker of clean energy portable electric generators, to offer its Voltstack Mobile EV Charger trailers for boosting the compact excavators and loaders when they are on remote job sites.

    "Voltstack has proven itself to be the best solution for keeping our machines charged and ready to work," said Tullo. "It's an 80 kWh zero emission energy storage unit on a trailer weighing about 8,800 lbs. You can bring it out to a remote site to charge our excavators four times off one trailer charge, and twice for the compact loaders. With a fully charged Voltstack mobile unit, a contractor can use it as the project's power bank while on site for a couple of days, and they can then tow it back to their shop and it'll charge in about 12 hours on a level 2, 240V 40A circuit — even faster at around 3.5 hours if they have access to a 120/208VAC 80A 5-wire camlock."

    He added there are different charging options for the electric machines because they come standard with the common 120V 3-prong outlet or 240V 4-prong NEMA 14-50 plug configuration.

    "Both plug types are so common that you'll find them in most commercial buildings or other portable power solutions," Tullo said. "For a true zero emission remote charging solution, this Voltstack trailer is a great way to go." CEG

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    Ascendum Machinery welcomed many of its customers and area contractors to test out the new Volvo electric excavators and wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
    Kilian Hammerbeck (L) of Hoopers Creek Stone in Asheville holds the key to his latest Volvo machine purchase. With him are Grant Adams (C), president of Ascendum, and Stephen Roy, president of Volvo CE, North America. (CEG photo)
    On hand for guests to look over and operate was the 100-percent electric Bergmann Americas C804, which is a 3.5-ton machine featuring a swiveling operators station with full controls that enables full control either direction. No more looking over your shoulder all day long. (CEG photo)
    The electric Volvo wheel loader feeds the 100-percent electric Bergmann Americas C804 truck. (CEG photo)
    Karla Furnari of Blue Ridge Power operates the all-electric Volvo L25 wheel loader. She commented on how quiet the machine is and how it performed the same as the diesel version. (CEG photo)
    Lindsey Glover tests the Volvo all-electric ECR25 excavator. Others around the machine said how quiet the machine is when digging. (CEG photo)
    Patrick McKenna (L) and his son, PJ McKenna, both help area contractors with their parts needs. (CEG photo)
    In addition to electric machines, Ascendum had Volvo diesel-powered excavators and Bergmann Americas trucks on hand for its customers to look over and operate. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Looking over and getting ready to operate the Volvo ECR25 electric excavator are Ted Hitchcock, David Saltado and Noah Haney, all of Moore & Sons in Mills River, N.C. After operating the machine, they said it looks, feels and operates like a traditional diesel-powered machine, only quieter. (CEG photo)
    While operating the new Volvo ECR 25 Volvo electric excavator, this operator said it allows easy conversation while working in tight spots.(CEG photo)
    Teresa and Rick Watson of Target Contracting in Swannanoa, N.C., have purchased 13 Volvo machines through the years and were eager to test out the new Volvo electric excavators and wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): A few of the many dedicated Ascendum employees who worked hard to put on a successful event were Kristin Parker, Janet Howard, Brandon Drake, Cory Penland and Mark Davis. (CEG photo)
    Steve Brown (L) and Rob Tavenner (R), both of Ascendum, welcome (L-R) Scott Bennis, Erica Sanchez and Dale Long, all of CRH Harrison. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    INDOT, KYTC Collaborate On Ohio River Crossing

    Crews Reconstruct Berth at Port of Savannah

    Construction Begins On New $1.5B Open-Air Stadium for NFL's Buffalo Bills

    VIDEO: MassDOT Demolishing Bridges in Fall River as Part of Route 79/Davol Street Project

    VIDEO: Upgrades, Technology Improve Reliability, Performance for Cat 836 Landfill Compactor

    Kobelco USA Introduces SK230, SK270 -7 Series Mid-Size Short Radius Excavators

    Manitou North America Focuses On New Product Innovation, Sustainability at Celebration of Construction On National Mall

    First Two Phases of S.C.'s $1.7B 'Malfunction Junction' Freeway Upgrades Underway



     

    Read more about...

    ASCENDUM Electric Equipment Events North Carolina Volvo






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA