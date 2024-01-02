Photo courtesy of World of Asphalt/NoDerivs

World of Asphalt and AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo recently announced the show's education program calendar, showcasing 120 education sessions at the upcoming show and conference in Nashville, March 25-27, 2024.

This includes the most popular sessions asphalt paving professionals and aggregates experts can use to build their businesses and skillsets.

"We're proud of the educational lineup we have assembled for the asphalt paving industry," said World of Asphalt Show Director Brittany Schmidtke. "We listen to what the industry and our attendees are saying about what they need, and make sure to have it."

The World of Asphalt education conference, called the People, Plants and Paving Conference by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is divided into five different education tracks:

People : Focuses on the important skills necessary to maximize job performance.

: Focuses on the important skills necessary to maximize job performance. Plants : Experts will evaluate and improve plant performance and keep the plant operating at peak levels.

: Experts will evaluate and improve plant performance and keep the plant operating at peak levels. Paving : Learn important techniques to construct safe and smooth quality pavements at optimum efficiency and enhanced profitability.

: Learn important techniques to construct safe and smooth quality pavements at optimum efficiency and enhanced profitability. Pavement Preservation : Learn techniques used to extend the life of pavements such as seal coats, in-place recycling, and crack sealing.

: Learn techniques used to extend the life of pavements such as seal coats, in-place recycling, and crack sealing. Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S): Obtain the tools, best practices, and innovations to build a world-class EHS&S culture.

"The People, Plants and Paving offerings are essential to the asphalt pavement industry," said Audrey Copeland, president and CEO of NAPA, majority-owner of the show. "Now is the time to look through the education sessions and create your list of sessions you can use to build your skillset, and then register."

Additionally, the AGG1 Academy has four different tracks of its own:

Operations & Production : This track focuses on every aspect of plant operations, production and maintenance from beginner-level courses to the latest in technologies and processes.

: This track focuses on every aspect of plant operations, production and maintenance from beginner-level courses to the latest in technologies and processes. Safety & Health : This track focuses on the best practices and techniques for aggregates experts to be efficient, safe and maintain the health of its workforce.

: This track focuses on the best practices and techniques for aggregates experts to be efficient, safe and maintain the health of its workforce. Business & People Management : This track focuses on the operation of aggregates businesses and managing the human element of the work, including financial principles, working with the business's community and marketing/sales.

: This track focuses on the operation of aggregates businesses and managing the human element of the work, including financial principles, working with the business's community and marketing/sales. Environment & Sustainability: This track focuses on enhancing the environmental stewardship of the aggregates industry, compliance with state and federal regulations and adopting sustainable practices.

"Don't miss out on the educational sessions of the AGG1 Academy. The perennial favorite session, Crushing 101 continues to rank as one of the top sessions every year," said Jennifer Dugas, NSSGA vice president of membership and events. "With four educational tracks boasting 60 sessions, we expect the sessions to draw standing-room-only."

All 120 of the of the education sessions offer important, engaging content for asphalt pros. The anticipated most popular sessions asphalt paving pros can use to build their businesses and skillsets include:

World of Asphalt — Best Practices for Residential and Commercial Paving (Brian Hall of LeeBoy). Participants should take away new knowledge on how to improve project planning, understand paver operations, and ensure quality and serviceability of the finished product.

World of Asphalt — Eliminating Random Acts of Marketing and Sales: How to Lead with Strategy and Execute Tactics That Get Results (Jeani Ringkob of StoryBuilt Marketing and Coaching). Participants should take away new knowledge about auditing marketing efforts, researching their market, customers and partners, how to prioritize marketing efforts, and establish consistent methods to support their strategy and how to fine tune along the way.

World of Asphalt — Asphalt Quality Essentials: From Planning, Production, and Into Construction (Debbie Schwerman of Wisconsin Asphalt Pavement Association). Participants should take away new knowledge of how to understand the core concepts of asphalt mixtures, understand the individual roles and responsibilities within the quality process, and how safety and training play critical roles in the quality process.

AGG1 — Crushing 101 (Mark Krause with McLanahan Corp). Learn about the different types of primary and secondary crushers, pros and cons associated with the different types, what site conditions to consider when choosing crushers and how to optimize the process given a particular crusher. Topics covered include: types of crushers available, the features and benefits of each along with expected production capabilities, end products, and factors affecting their efficiency. By the end of the session the attendee should understand the effect of speed, stroke and angle for the various types of crushers.

AGG1 — Promoting Bench Strength Through a Trainee Program (The Rogers Group). A new session to address challenges of high-product demand coupled with low bench strength and retention of employees. To combat this issue, the RGI Management Trainee Program was established. It's an initiative that couples both the technical and operational side of effective management as well as leadership development. Developing a well-rounded management trainee program serves as an avenue to build bench strength while in tandem increasing retention of strong leadership. Participants should take away how to build a zero-injury safety culture at their company. This will include an overview of the Rogers Group Safety System, the challenges they faced in creating it and the lessons they learned over 23 years of building their culture.

For more information, visit www.WorldOfAsphalt.com and www.agg1.org.

