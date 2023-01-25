Pre-pandemic attendance levels marked the World of Concrete's return to Las Vegas in January for the concrete construction industry's annual trade show.

"We're proud to exceed expectations in strong attendance as we return to pre-pandemic levels," Jackie James, the event's vice-president said on the final day of the show. "As World of Concrete 2023 entered its final day, the show floor and education sessions remain buzzing with energy. This event leads global trends in showcasing the newest exciting products, seminars and innovative materials aimed at tackling industry challenges."

Most exhibitors were enthusiastic about the attendance, especially considering that ConExpo will be held at the same venue in March.

Registered attendees were able to view equipment and visit with representatives of manufacturers from all facets on concrete construction, from large paving and milling machines to walk-behind trowels.

Major equipment manufacturers displaying at the show included Caterpillar, GOMACO, Bobcat, Astec, Vermeer and Terex. Technology also was front and center, from GPS equipment to fleet management and job management software.

"Attracting concrete and masonry professionals, World of Concrete continues to prove to be the must-attend event as the industry's most important meeting place for hands-on connectivity, skill-building and renowned expertise," James said of the show's place in the construction trade.

Next year's event is slated for Jan. 23 to 25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information, visit worldofconcrete.com.

