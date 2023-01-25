List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
World of Concrete Makes Strong Vegas Showing

Wed January 25, 2023 - National Edition #3
CEG


Pre-pandemic attendance levels marked the World of Concrete's return to Las Vegas in January for the concrete construction industry's annual trade show.

"We're proud to exceed expectations in strong attendance as we return to pre-pandemic levels," Jackie James, the event's vice-president said on the final day of the show. "As World of Concrete 2023 entered its final day, the show floor and education sessions remain buzzing with energy. This event leads global trends in showcasing the newest exciting products, seminars and innovative materials aimed at tackling industry challenges."

Most exhibitors were enthusiastic about the attendance, especially considering that ConExpo will be held at the same venue in March.

Registered attendees were able to view equipment and visit with representatives of manufacturers from all facets on concrete construction, from large paving and milling machines to walk-behind trowels.

Major equipment manufacturers displaying at the show included Caterpillar, GOMACO, Bobcat, Astec, Vermeer and Terex. Technology also was front and center, from GPS equipment to fleet management and job management software.

"Attracting concrete and masonry professionals, World of Concrete continues to prove to be the must-attend event as the industry's most important meeting place for hands-on connectivity, skill-building and renowned expertise," James said of the show's place in the construction trade.

Next year's event is slated for Jan. 23 to 25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information, visit worldofconcrete.com. CEG

Pre-pandemic attendance levels marked the World of Concrete’s return to Las Vegas in January for the concrete construction industry’s annual trade show. (CEG photo)
AquaJet, a manufacturer of innovative hydrodemolition technology, was represented at WOC (L-R) by Bjarne Axelsson, Roger Simonsson, Keith Armishaw and James Brown. They are pictured with AquaJet’s Aqua Cutter 750V hydrodemolition robot. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Austin Bailey, national sales manager of Merlo USA; Scott Bunting, regional sales manager of Applied Machinery Sales/ Merlo USA (AMS); and Brian Hatch of AMS, showcase the benefits of the CBM 3500 self-contained mini-compact mixer and why it is ideal for smaller compact job sites. (CEG photo)
At the Terex Advance Mixer Inc. booth Kevin Fix, director of machine sales; Dave Grabner, general manager; Cari Mansfield, HSE manager; and Sam Cimilluca, region sales manager, talk about the benefits of the FD4000 front discharge mixer, part of the commander series. (CEG photo)
The Brokk Inc. team (L-R) including Paul Flood, Michael Cain, Chad Diacek, Mike Martin, Bob McCabe, Phil Gangluff and Jeff Keeling, vice president of sales and marketing, are excited to talk about the many highlights of the Brokk 900, the world’s largest and most powerful demolition robot. (CEG photo)
Cemen Tech took advantage of the show to celebrate the sale of the 5,000th volumetric mixer to Bauman Readymix Concrete, located in the Bay Area. (L-R): Jay Faso, Brandon Hess, Mark Rinehart, Ryan Clark, Pete Cartwright, Jared Evers, Andrew Davis and Sean Morecraft were available to discuss the distinct advantages that volumetric mixers can provide. (CEG photo)
Xtreme Manufacturing, a supplier of telehandlers to the North American market, occupied its traditional outdoor space at WOC 2023. Pictured here are the marketing team of (L-R) Ashley Robles, Barb Canibano and Tiffany Pace. (CEG photo)
The MB America's sales team (L-R) are Bryan Sims, Sovan Nyll, Samantha Pierce, Barbara Jovel, Mike Demond, Regan Whitfield, Josh Gibson, Alex Jovel, Alessia Valerio and Billy Yarborough. (CEG photo)
MB America’s crushing demonstrations always draw a crowd as they show the versatility and power of the company’s crushing and earthmoving attachments in a variety of applications, from demolition to earth removal. (CEG photo)
The Somero team is ready to talk about the new release of the Somero S28EZ, billed as the largest screed on the market today. (L-R) are Scott Luman, Janet Sauvola, T.R. Kunesh, Katherine Thayer, Andrew Howard, Bob Maloney, Shawn O’Connor, Lance Holbrook, Jesse Aho, Chad Carlson and Jared Fisher. (CEG photo)
Jorge De Hoyos, senior product manager, loaders, of Bobcat company, was kept busy explaining the many features of Bobcat’s largest loader — the T86. (CEG photo)
Mark Brenner, GOMACO’s controls engineering manager, said the software allows vibrator adjustments from a central location and is available on both the GP3 and GP4 models. (CEG photo)
GOMACO’s popular GP3 slipform paver has been around for a few years but boasts several new features including GOMACO’s Navigator software, which allows total function control from one position on the machine. (CEG photo)
The mammoth GOMACO exhibit once again dominated the lower level of Central Hall. The company displayed new features such as navigator software. (CEG photo)
The Vermeer ATX850 compact articulated loader is popular in a variety of applications, such as property maintenance, landscaping and tree work, according to Brandon Nelson, Vermeer’s tree care, rental and landscape product specialist. (CEG photo)
Ignasi Moner, CEO of AUSA USA, displayed the company’s line of dumpers, including the DR601AHG, which features a 13,200-lb. load capacity and a rotating unloading system. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Charles Baldwin, Jenny Smith Price, Bart Dehaven and Doug Hacker of Kato Compact Equipment Sales, supplier of mini-excavators, track loaders and crawler carriers, were at World of Concrete with some of the company’s machines. (CEG photo)
John Hargett of Doosan Portable Power was on hand to answer questions about Doosan’s line of air compressors, including the P250/HP185, which Hargett said was versatile enough to be used in a variety of concrete construction applications. (CEG photo)




