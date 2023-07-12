List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    XL Specialized Hosts Open House to Unveil New Facility

    Wed July 12, 2023 - National Edition #15
    XL Specialized


    Customers and dealers had a chance to tour the new facilities. (XL Specialized photo)
    Customers and dealers had a chance to tour the new facilities. (XL Specialized photo)
    The event highlighted the completion of a 50,000-sq.-ft. expansion, the unveiling of a new customer service facility and the completion of a remodel project. (XL Specialized photo) XL hosted a happy hour and dinner, which gave company representatives an opportunity to thank its dealer and vendor partners who have played a pivotal role in the company's success. (XL Specialized photo) Live music was played during the open house. (XL Specialized photo) On June 7, XL Specialized Trailers held an open house at its new facility in Manchester, Iowa. (XL Specialized photo) Throughout the day, attendees explored the new facilities, which showcase the company's commitment to innovation and growth. (XL Specialized photo)

    On June 7, XL Specialized Trailers held an open house at its new facility in Manchester, Iowa. The event highlighted the completion of a 50,000-sq.-ft. expansion, the unveiling of a new customer service facility and the completion of a remodel project.

    Throughout the day, attendees explored the new facilities, which showcase the company's commitment to innovation and growth. The expansion not only increases overall space, but also allows XL Specialized to enhance its production capabilities and meet the rising demands of customers.

    In the evening, XL hosted a happy hour and dinner, which gave company representatives an opportunity to thank its dealer and vendor partners who have played a pivotal role in the company's success.

    Expanding for Bright Future

    XL's headquarters has undergone a significant expansion. The project includes expanding production capacity by more than 30 percent, positioning the company for success.

    With the expansion, the production facility now spans more than 150,000 sq. ft., enhancing throughput and reducing lead times. The company also invested in new machinery, a modern paint booth and a blast booth, improving the quality of its products.

    As XL grows, it understands that unique loads require unique trailers. It builds customized trailers that instill confidence in its customers. With continued growth and expansion, XL can better serve its dealers and customers, the company said.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




