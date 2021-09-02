Yancey Bros. Co. hosted a great crowd to the grand opening celebration of its newest CAT Rental Store/Yancey Rents branch in Bogart (Athens), Ga., on Aug. 27.

The facility, which is located at 50 Trade Street in Bogart, had previously been a rental store location for another company and went through an extensive top-to-bottom renovation to serve the needs of Yancey for its Athens, Ga.- area rental customers.

The event featured prize giveaways, goody bags, a mini-excavator challenge for a $500 rental credit and a southern barbeque lunch. Vendors for Yancey Rents turned out to "pitch their tents" and showcase their product offerings through the Rental Store, and of course, plenty of Cat machines of all sizes were on display. This location is also providing product specials through Lucas Oil and Clean DEF through the end of September. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

