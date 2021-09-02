Rokbak Revealed: The New Name for Terex Trucks
Yancey Bros. Holds Grand Opening of Its CAT Rental Store

Thu September 02, 2021 - Southeast Edition #18
CEG


Yancey Bros. Co. hosted a great crowd to the grand opening celebration of its newest CAT Rental Store/Yancey Rents branch in Bogart (Athens), Ga., on Aug. 27.

The facility, which is located at 50 Trade Street in Bogart, had previously been a rental store location for another company and went through an extensive top-to-bottom renovation to serve the needs of Yancey for its Athens, Ga.- area rental customers.

The event featured prize giveaways, goody bags, a mini-excavator challenge for a $500 rental credit and a southern barbeque lunch. Vendors for Yancey Rents turned out to "pitch their tents" and showcase their product offerings through the Rental Store, and of course, plenty of Cat machines of all sizes were on display. This location is also providing product specials through Lucas Oil and Clean DEF through the end of September. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Yancey Rents representative VJ Locsin (5th from L) met with a group of customers from Bone Dry Roofing Company, based in Athens, including (L-R): Jeremy Minish, JD Gustavel, Matt Whiting, Lisa Kirkpatrick, Sam Perry and Matt Quattlebaum.
The new branch facility of Yancey Rents in the Athens, Ga., area is located at 50 Trade Street in Bogart, Ga.
Yancey’s Trey Googe (R) stops to chat with the vendors in attendance, including Josh McKinney (L) and Jay Leathers of JLG.
In just a tick over 30 seconds to complete the mini-excavator challenge, Blake Haagen of Garrett Paving, Athens, Ga., was the winner of the event and received a $500 credit towards his next Yancey Rents equipment rental.
Eudes Defoe (R), of Atlas Copco, talks with some attendees about the Atlas Copco Power Connect app that provides info and tracking for compressors or generators.
Customers and Yancey representatives take the opportunity to meet and talk about some of the Cat machines on display.
Manufacturer reps were out in full force with their goods including dueling rammer/tampers from Kevin Snyder (L) of Multiquip and John Roebuck of Bomag.
Tennyson Hull (L) of the University of Georgia grounds department gets some instruction on the mini-excavator challenge from Matthew Hyde, Yancey Bros. Co. demo operator.
Outdoor a/c units and fans kept everyone comfortable under the big top tents for a relaxing barbeque lunch.




