Yanmar Compact Equipment has added four new dealers to its network.

Yanmar Compact Equipment announced the addition of four new dealers and a total of 15 new locations to its network.

Joining as new dealers are Mid Country Machinery with one location in Syracuse, N.Y.; Woburn, Mass.-based Woodco Machinery with three locations in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island; Livonia, Mich.-based Alta Equipment Company with three locations in Michigan and three in south Florida; and Quality Equipment and Parts with one location in Lake City, Fla. An existing dealer partner, Carrollton, Texas-based ROMCO Equipment Co., also added three new locations in Texas.

"Our dealers are vital to the success of the Yanmar brand, and achieving our goals for growth in North America," said Dave Gannon, director of channel development of the Yanmar brand.

"These new partners are exactly what we're looking for. Each one shares our values of dependability and reliable customer service — the things that will help provide the best possible experience for our customers and represent our brand well."

The new dealers will offer Yanmar's lines of powerful, dependable and efficient mini excavators, tracked carriers and wheel loaders. This includes the SV40 mini excavator, designed specifically for the North American market and featuring best-in-class power, digging force and lifting capacity.

The SV40, along with Yanmar's eight other excavator models, is designed to overcome the most challenging conditions. The equipment delivers enhanced performance, fuel conservation and flexibility, all backed by Yanmar's 4-year/4,000-hour mini excavator warranty.

The new dealers also will offer the company's articulated wheel loaders, featuring premium power and versatility in a compact, nimble package, allowing for easy navigation in tighter spaces. Powered by powerful, yet fuel-efficient, Tier IV Final diesel engines, they lift and move heavy loads with ease.

Additionally, Yanmar Compact Equipment dealers feature the company's tracked carrier lineup. The carriers' durable rubber tracks provide the high-flotation, low ground pressure capability to productively operate in difficult-to-access muddy conditions while minimizing ground disturbance areas.

For more information, visit Yanmar.com.

Today's top stories