    Yanmar CE Rolls First Compact Track Loaders Off the Line

    Mon February 05, 2024 - National Edition
    Yanmar


    Yanmar Compact Equipment has rolled its first compact track loader production model, the TL100VS, off the line for the North American market. The TL100VS is the first in Yanmar’s line of construction-grade compact track loaders that are ideal for construction, utility and rental industries.
    Photo courtesy of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America
    Yanmar Compact Equipment has rolled its first compact track loader production model, the TL100VS, off the line for the North American market. The TL100VS is the first in Yanmar’s line of construction-grade compact track loaders that are ideal for construction, utility and rental industries.
    Yanmar Compact Equipment has rolled its first compact track loader production model, the TL100VS, off the line for the North American market. The TL100VS is the first in Yanmar's line of construction-grade compact track loaders that are ideal for construction, utility and rental industries.   (Photo courtesy of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America) The production of the TL100VS, along with new compact track loader models coming soon, represents four years of extensive research and development and signals Yanmar's emergence as a comprehensive compact equipment solutions provider for its dealers and customers.   (Photo courtesy of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America)

    Yanmar Compact Equipment rolls its first compact track loader production models, the TL100VS, off the line for the North American market.

    This expansion to Yanmar's compact equipment offering is the culmination of four years of extensive research and development following the company's acquisition of a U.S. manufacturing facility and engineering team focused on compact track loaders. The new line leverages Yanmar's more than 100 years of industry expertise and reliability standards.

    The compact track loaders also signal Yanmar's emergence as a comprehensive compact equipment solutions provider for its dealers, fleet customers and individual operators in the construction, utility and rental industries.

    "It's immensely satisfying to see these first machines roll off the line," said Matt Deloglos, VP of Commercial, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. "Our team has worked tirelessly towards this goal for the last four years with designing, testing and manufacturing these machines as well as getting the plant and our team ready to launch these products."

    The TL100VS is the first produced of Yanmar's line of compact track loaders which also includes the TL65RS, TL75VS and TL80VS. Ranging from 67 to 103.5 hp, the construction-grade machines are the perfect partner for midsize to heavy-duty projects, according to the manufacturer. With highly durable bar-tread tracks, Tier-IV Final engines and convenient serviceability features, Yanmar's new compact track loaders provide maximum ROI in one comprehensive package.

    The compact track loaders are built from Yanmar's tried-and-tested methods that generate its reputation for performance, efficiency, technology and reliability. They also round out the company's compact equipment lineup already made up of mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers.

    The remaining three new Yanmar compact track loaders are set for production later in 2024.

    For more information, visit www.YanmarCE.com.

    Photo courtesy of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

    The production of the TL100VS, along with new compact track loader models coming soon, represents four years of extensive research and development and signals Yanmar's emergence as a comprehensive compact equipment solutions provider for its dealers and customers.




