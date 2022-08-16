The new ViO17-1E is best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects.

Yanmar Compact Equipment introduces a new generation of its ViO17 and ViO25 mini excavators.

The ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B are upgraded for improved operator comfort, convenience and ease of use while retaining Yanmar equipment's reputation for high performance and reliability in tight spaces.

The ViO17-1E is best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects. The ViO25-6B also excels in those applications but brings additional power and size for benefits in building maintenance projects, irrigation, plumbing pipeline and more, according to the manufacturer.

Yanmar Compact Equipment will showcase the ViO17-1E at the Equip Exposition on Oct. 18 to 21, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The compact equipment manufacturer will share booth #1142 with ASV Holdings Inc., both under the Yanmar Compact Equipment North America umbrella. The brands also will exhibit in demo area booth #7766D.

"Operators will appreciate the upgraded features in these new generation models," said Jeff Pate, director of sales at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. "From improved operator comfort and lighting to enhanced attachment coupling, the improvements make long days in the cab a little easier."

Performance

The ViO17-1E offers a 4,023-lb. operating weight and 14.5-hp engine while the ViO25-6B features a 5,908-lb. operating weight and 20.4-hp engine. Both models feature a light footprint for minimized damage to soft, delicate surfaces in landscaping, residential and sculpting applications.

Despite their small size, the models feature impressive dig depths of 7 ft. 7 in. for the ViO17-1E and 10 ft. for the ViO25-6B.

Yanmar builds the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B with true zero tail swing technology for maximum workplace performance. Zero tail swing models are designed so that no part of the cab or canopy extends beyond the track width. This helps protect both the structure the machine is working next to and the machine itself in tight spaces.

As an added benefit, the ViO17-1E has a unique, retractable undercarriage that allows operators to hydraulically extend and retract the track width. This makes it even easier for the machine to access narrow job sites. Paired with Yanmar's diesel engines, both the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B are made for show-stopping performance.

Efficiency

Operators will find it simple to work efficiently in the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B due to added features such as standard PTO quick-connect fittings that allow for easier hookup or switching between attachments. For added efficiency, the upgraded LED boom light integrated into the boom can shine directly onto the work area so operators can easily see what needs to be done.

Additionally, the updated ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B have been upgraded to a four-point tie system for easier loading and unloading as well as reliable stability during transport.

To minimize operator fatigue and further improve efficiency, the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B also include a new seat and other creature comforts such as an ergonomic throttle and better display positions for easy access. With more intuitive controls, operators also will be able to improve efficiency with less training time needed. Updated positioning for displays and switches as well as control position improve ergonomics to make operating a ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B simpler.

For added productivity and efficiency on the job site, the ViO25-6B also includes ECO Mode, Auto-Decel Mode and auto shift 2-speed travel as standard features. ECO Mode helps extend engine life, lengthen oil change intervals and reduces fuel consumption by reducing engine speed and power draw when not needed.

The mini excavator's auto shift 2-speed travel design conveniently shifts the machines between low and high range automatically, making switching between jobsite tasks and longer travel times seamless for the operator.

Technology

The ViO25-6B includes SmartAssist Remote, Yanmar's telematics system, free for five years on new machines. Using the integrated theft protection, the mini excavator's owner can set a range from a specific location or a starting time, triggering SmartAssist Remote to send a notification if that range is exceeded.

SmartAssist Remote also can detect errors with electronic components and send notifications to service personnel and directly to Yanmar to streamline the diagnostic process. Additionally, the machine's owner can view the operational status of the equipment in real time and view daily work reports that track use of the excavator, useful data that can improve jobsite productivity over time.

Finally, SmartAssist Remote can track maintenance intervals and inspection items as well as notify the owner via email about upcoming maintenance requirements.

Reliability

Both the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B build upon Yanmar's reliability. The upgraded LED boom light is integrated into the boom for better protection. For added durability, cylinder guards are strategically placed in front of the cylinders on the boom, arm and bucket to protect them from being hit.

Yanmar is known for its reliable engines, and this reputation extends to their equipment line. Yanmar backs up this claim with a 4-year/4,000-hour warranty on its mini excavators for peace of mind and full coverage confidence.

For more information, visit www.YanmarCE.com.

