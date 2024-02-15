To celebrate its 50th year as "The Original Florida Auction", Yoder & Frey added an extra day to its annual event, held Feb. 14 to 17. Originally scheduled as a three-day event, the number of consignments of high-quality equipment swelled to more than 5,000 lots.

Yoder & Frey, the "founders behind one of the world's premier equipment auctions" known as the Florida Winter Sale, welcomed buyers to its facility at 654 West Southport Rd., Kissimmee, Fla. New and used equipment from manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, JCB Manitou, Terex, Hamm, John Deere and more were available for those looking to expand their fleets.

Online bidders also were encouraged to take advantage of the sale.

Today's top stories