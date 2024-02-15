List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Yoder & Frey — 'The Original Florida Auction' — Holds Its 50th Annual Sale

    Thu February 15, 2024 - National Edition
    CEG


    To celebrate its 50th year as "The Original Florida Auction", Yoder & Frey added an extra day to its annual event, held Feb. 14 to 17. Originally scheduled as a three-day event, the number of consignments of high-quality equipment swelled to more than 5,000 lots.

    Yoder & Frey, the "founders behind one of the world's premier equipment auctions" known as the Florida Winter Sale, welcomed buyers to its facility at 654 West Southport Rd., Kissimmee, Fla. New and used equipment from manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, JCB Manitou, Terex, Hamm, John Deere and more were available for those looking to expand their fleets.

    Online bidders also were encouraged to take advantage of the sale.

    Ted McKeon, president of Construction Equipment Guide, and Derek Keys, owner of Yoder & Frey and CEO of Euro Auctions, catch up in Kissimmee, Fla., at Yoder & Frey’s 50th annual Florida auction. Euro Auctions recently acquired Michener Allen Auctioneering of Canada, expanding its presence in North America. (CEG photo)
    Sean Brooms of Dairyland Excavating in Fenwick, Mich., was hoping to bid on this Cat 313F excavator to add to his fleet. (CEG photo)
    Derek Keys, owner of Yoder & Frey and CEO of Euro Auctions, chats with Jack Lyon, president of Alex Lyon & Son, at the Florida sales. (Yoder & Frey photo)
    Lined up on excavator row, these Cat machines were ready for buyers to inspect. (CEG photo)
    Looking over the Cat excavators at Yoder & Frey’s 50th Annual Florida auction from Dirt Tech LLC in Colchester, Vt., (L-R) are Cameron Burnor, Chad Cole, Tim Cole and Dylan Fistare. (CEG photo)
    Ernesto Ortiz of Puerto Rico gave this John Deere 450 XLT dozer a test run. (CEG photo)
    Steve and Ed Hulme, general contractors from Warsaw, N.Y., head out to look at the machines up for sale at Yoder & Frey’s 50th Florida sale. (CEG photo)
    Jordi Nijboer came all the way to Florida from Riverland Equipment in the Netherlands to see this Volvo A30G articulated truck in person. (CEG photo)
    In the cab of this Cat 313FL excavator is Jerry Wilcox Jr., along with his wife, Rachel Wilcox, and his father, Jerry Wilcox Sr. of Wilcox Excavating in South Windsor, Conn. (CEG photo)
     




