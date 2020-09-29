Ag-Pro Hosts Two 'Day-In-The-Dirt' Demo Events in Ohio

Ag-Pro held two Day-In-The-Dirt sessions just north of Columbus, at Liberty Park in Powell, Ohio, on Sept. 11 and 12. The day-long events offered an opportunity for contractors and landscapers to try out the dealership's line of John Deere skid steer loaders, John Deere mini-excavators and the dealership's line of Boxer mini-skid steers.

A full staff of Ag-Pro personnel were on hand to supervise the demonstration area and answer questions regarding the wide variety of equipment on display and available for a trial run. The site provided plenty of space for operators to test out the machines' maneuverability and capabilities. Guests also could test their bucket-handling skills on a course set up with a pile of earth. Door prizes and a hearty meal were offered to all in attendance.

Ag-Pro is one of North America's largest John Deere dealership organizations with locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Ohio. The dealership maintains a strong presence in Ohio with 20 branch locations situated throughout the state.

Ag-Pro was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Boston, Ga., and as well as being the authorized dealer of John Deere, the company offers an extensive line of equipment from other manufacturers for the agricultural, construction and commercial landscaping industries. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.