Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California (AGC), receives the 2022 Built Community Impact Award from BuildOUT California. (AGC of California photo)

Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California (AGC), was awarded a 2022 Built Community Impact Award from BuildOUT California to celebrate his contributions to the economic empowerment of LGBTQ+ and allied businesses and professionals in construction.

AGC, along with AGC Construction Education Foundation (CEF), launched a landmark partnership in 2021 with BuildOUT California, the world's first industry association dedicated to the sustainable growth of LGBTQ+ owned and certified businesses. Since, Tateishi has challenged the construction community to consider and implement practices toward greater equity and inclusion, and dedicated AGC of California to help build a workforce that represents the state's demographics.

Under Tateishi's leadership, AGC of California launched a Diversity & Inclusion Task Force, a group dedicated to advancing AGC's commitment to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion, that provides AGC's state board with actionable input on policies, programs, trainings and best practices respective to workforce, subcontractor and supplier diversity and inclusion. In 2021, the association hosted its first DEI Forum, where nearly 80 executives, managers and individual contributors from across California attended the first meeting. AGC of California also provides training, education, resources and open dialogue meant to foster and further best practice sharing among individuals working to make their companies more equitable.

