After a year off because of COVID-19, the APWA Florida Chapter conference and exposition returned in 2021 on Nov. 2 to 6, 2021.

The event, held at the Orange County Convention Center and the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., was a big success. The Florida APWA chapter is the second largest national chapter and endeavors to continually hold events that provide ongoing networking for robust engagement of its members and sponsors.

An exhibit show was held Nov. 5 during which products and services from local and national vendors and sponsors were showcased in the West Hall of the Orange County Convention Center. The expo was an ideal opportunity for attendees to check out new products that can help them make their city and county operations more productive and efficient. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories