APWA Holds Its Florida Conference & Expo in Orlando

Thu November 11, 2021 - Southeast Edition #23
CEG


After a year off because of COVID-19, the APWA Florida Chapter conference and exposition returned in 2021 on Nov. 2 to 6, 2021.

The event, held at the Orange County Convention Center and the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., was a big success. The Florida APWA chapter is the second largest national chapter and endeavors to continually hold events that provide ongoing networking for robust engagement of its members and sponsors.

An exhibit show was held Nov. 5 during which products and services from local and national vendors and sponsors were showcased in the West Hall of the Orange County Convention Center. The expo was an ideal opportunity for attendees to check out new products that can help them make their city and county operations more productive and efficient. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R): Austin McCoy, Luke Rose, Darius Prentice, Kristian Mahrt, Billy Burr, Heather Meiner and Matt Brain of Briggs JCB were exhibiting the unique JCB Hydradig wheeled excavator at their booth.
Promoting the company’s overall services for the public works sector during the expo are GovDeals.com’s Les Bailey (L) and Rose O’Boyle.
Great Southern Equipment Co. (GSE), a big supporter of the APWA organization, brought out a huge contingency of representatives (L-R) including Steve Tuton, Dave Parker, John Roseberry, Shawn Rudd, Lanny Hollifield, Tommy Marks, Billy Knight, Wayne Keaton, Bruce Bowers and Ray Ferwerda.
The expo made for a great opportunity for APWA members to see unique products, including those displayed at the combined exhibit area for Menzi USA and Energreen America.
The aisles were packed with those looking for unique and cost-effective solutions to their public works needs.
(L-R): When the Expo doors opened, Scott Woody, Lee Lassiter and Edsel Preece of NED (National Equipment Dealers) were ready and waiting to talk with APWA members about their products.
Promoting the Caterpillar 302 mini-excavator, Massey Ferguson tractors and much, much more (L-R) are John Soto, Jerry Stewart and Greg Bennett of Kelly Tractor, Miami, Fla.
Ring Power Utility Equipment Division nationally sells and services the Palfinger M100L-72 grapple mounted on a Freightliner M2. Helping to promote the product (L-R) are Matt Shelley, Greg Allegro and Thomas Jackson.
The APWA Florida Chapter conference and exposition was the perfect show for Ring Power Corporation governmental sales representatives Jay Lusk (L) and Alan Thomas to discuss the Caterpillar products and services available to the public works sector.
Ready to discuss the John Deere, Hitachi, Bomag, Finn and Tiger line of vegetation control mowers from Dobbs Equipment are Jack Condrey (L) and Greg Dudek.
Displaying a Case skid steer in their exhibit area and one of the unique Mecalac machines (in background) from Trekker Tractor (L-R) are Michael Cabrera, Mandy Cardenas and Tony Yanes.
(L-R): Holland Pump’s Becky Clark, Robert Hennessy and Norm Rolf speak with public works directors and contractors about Holland Pump’s locally manufactured products in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Speaking with customers and prospects about the company’s newest product offerings are Alta Equipment Company’s Tampa, Fla.-based Kevin Gray (L) and Bill Cannon.




