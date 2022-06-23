Ballard Truck Center, located at 939 East St. A, Tewksbury, offers 11 service bays, one of which is dedicated to servicing electric vehicles. The Tewksbury branch has 11 technicians, four of whom are master techs, and three of whom are EV-certified.

Mack Trucks dealer Ballard Truck Center in Tewksbury, Mass., is now a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer and is equipped to service and support the Mack LR Electric, Mack's first fully electric Class 8 refuse truck.

Ballard Truck Center is Mack's first dealership to be EV-certified in New England.

"Ballard Truck Center is another example of a dealership that is committed to support both diesel-powered and battery-electric vehicles," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. "Mack and Ballard are committed to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals, and we congratulate Ballard on this milestone."

Ballard Truck Center, located at 939 East St. A, Tewksbury, offers 11 service bays, one of which is dedicated to servicing electric vehicles. The Tewksbury branch has 11 technicians, four of whom are master techs, and three of whom are EV-certified. The 31,000 sq.-ft. branch has $1.5 million in parts inventory.

Dealers must meet numerous stringent infrastructure, training, safety, charging and tooling requirements to become a Certified EV Dealer. Mack met regularly with Ballard executives to ensure a smooth process and that all standards for EV certification were met.

"Ballard wanted to be sure that we were ready to accommodate our customers for when they choose to purchase an electric vehicle," said Robert Picking, head of business development of Ballard Truck Center. "Customers have expressed a lot of interest in electric vehicles, and the Mack LR Electric in particular, and we look forward to supporting these customers in the future."

Launched in March 2022, the next generation Mack LR Electric features a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity, offering 42 percent more energy and increased range between charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Featuring a copper-colored Bulldog on the cab of the vehicle to denote the all-electric powertrain, the Mack LR Electric can be fitted with bodies from various manufacturers to meet the unique needs of each customer. The same driver- and passenger-side configurations and seat and door options are available on the Mack LR Electric as those that are offered in the diesel-powered Mack LR model.

Ballard Truck Center, a fifth-generation family-owned business, was founded in 1906 as a blacksmith shop. Ballard Truck Center has five branches in Massachusetts — Tewksbury, Avon, West Springfield, West Wareham and Worcester. Ballard also has a location in Johnston, R.I.

Ballard Truck Center in Tewksbury is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

