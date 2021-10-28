The E32, E35 25 hp and E35 33 hp are all ideally balanced to improve lift capacity and increase operator confidence, due to a variety of features designed with ease of use and efficiency in mind.

Bobcat Company has introduced three all-new models to its popular R2-Series compact excavator lineup.

The E32, E35 25hp and E35 33hp compact excavators provide all the productivity and power found in Bobcat's larger excavators in a smaller frame, making all three models ideal for utility, landscaping and residential construction jobs, according to the manufacturer.

"For generations, Bobcat equipment has been known for being one of the most versatile, purpose-built choices on the market," said Kelly Humble, senior marketing manager of product planning at Doosan Bobcat North America. "The expansion of our R2-Series lineup shows our commitment to providing our customers with workhorses of all sizes, for any application, that will give operators the competitive edge day after day no matter what their tasks.

Precise, Productive, Performance-Driven

The E32, E35 25 hp and E35 33 hp are all ideally balanced to improve lift capacity and increase operator confidence, due to a variety of features designed with ease of use and efficiency in mind.

The E35 33 hp comes powered by a newly redesigned Bobcat engine that delivers efficiency and performance, plus simplified routine maintenance. The engine also improves cold-weather operation and includes a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient.

The new low-effort joysticks, coupled with the new hydraulic control valve, offer improved metering, movement and controllability, enabling a quick, smooth and precise work group for ultimate operator control. Advanced hydraulic controls provide the ultimate horsepower advantage so operators can seamlessly swing the boom while operating an attachment, without sacrificing power.

Setting New Standards for Operator Comfort

The cab for every R2-Series model is designed to enhance operator efficiency, performance and comfort. The spacious interior houses an easy-to-reach control pattern selector right underneath the seat, so operators can switch between ISO and standard controls without getting up or over-reaching. The optional automatic heating and air conditioning adjusts depending on the temperature of the cab, keeping operators in a comfortable environment. An optional high-back, heated seat with headrest provides added support for long hours of operation and serves as an ideal complement to the automatic climate control feature.

Owners have the option to add on a waterproof, chemically hardened 7-in. touch display; the most advanced compact equipment in-cab display available. Via a wide and easy-to-use touch screen, operators can access their mobile devices via Bluetooth, connect with their dealer or customer easily through a quick contacts option and secure convenient touch operation.

Match Any Must-Do Task with Can-Do Versatility

With easy-to-reach arm-mounted auxiliary hydraulics and attachment hookup interface, the E32, E35 25 hp and E35 33 hp help operators do more tasks on the job site. The optional clamp diverter provides improved ability to run a variety of attachments without having to disconnect the clamp. The standard lift eye provides a convenient method for handling objects or moving them in or out of a trench.

Additional Standard Features:

Low-effort joysticks

Auto-Idle

Auto-Shift

Two-Speed Travel

Auxiliary Hydraulics with Arm Mounted Couplers & Selectable Flow Rates

LED Work Lights

Keyless Start w/Password Protection

Standard Arm

Fingertip Auxiliary Hydraulics

Fingertip Boom Swing Control

Additional Upgrade Options:

7 in. Touch Display

Rear View Camera

Heated High-Back Seat with Headrest

Enclosed Temperature-Controlled Cab

Automatic Heating and Air Conditioning

Angle Blade (E35 25hp and E35 33hp)

Hydraulic X-Change

Add-On Counterweight

Protection Plus extended warranty

Machine IQ (health and security package)

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

Today's top stories