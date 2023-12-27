Photo courtesy of Burns JCB Burns JCB recently opened a new facility in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio, just south of Cleveland, Burns JCB officially opened its second facility in Bridgeport, located 105 N Wedge St., on Nov. 3, 2023. At this location, the dealership will offer JCB, Toro and BOMAG equipment.

The new Burns JCB branch is 8,000 sq. ft. and sits on 3.5 acres on a prime interstate with great visibility and easy customer access, according to the company. The Bridgeport also boasts three service bays.

"Burns JCB is very excited to expand our business into the West Virginia territory," said Sales Manager Devon Criss. "Our goal is to offer a very personal and direct dealership experience to our customers. We want every customer that walks through our door to feel like they have known us for years."

Mike Stonestreet is operations manager of the facility and also is in charge of sales, service, rental, used equipment and parts.

According to Criss, to celebrate the new facility with customers and employees, the company plans to host an open house in Bridgeport in spring 2024.

Establishment in 2009, Burns JCB is the dealer of JCB heavy equipment catering to Northeast Ohio the entire state of West Virginia. With locations in Macedonia, Ohio, and now, Bridgeport, W. Va., the company serves serving northeast Ohio, encompassing Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Lorain, Medina, and surrounding areas, as well as the entire state of West Virginia.

