Rain isn't usually something people in the construction industry like to see, but when it coincides with an event like the RMS Rentals Open House, there is a silver lining. That's exactly what happened this year. On April 20, more than 200 customers, vendors and employees took advantage of the wash out and attended the open house at the RMS Savage location.

Attendees received a welcome bag with swag items and were able to visit with participating vendors to check out the equipment and meet with representatives.

"This was a great event, and I am very thankful for everyone that helped to make it a success. It isn't too often I say this, but fortunately it rained. I think that made it a lot easier for people to get here," said General Manager TJ Burns. "We really value the relationships we have with customers, and events like this are a great way to thank them for their relationship with RMS Rentals. They also meet our vendors and get more of the information they need to do their jobs efficiently."

A highlight of the event was the new Husqvarna DXR145 version 2 demolition robot that was on display. Customers were able to see a demo of the new remote-control machine that provides a glimpse of the future of demolition.

The open house also featured lunch from local food trucks, Northwoods Smokehouse and Peppers and dessert truck Pretty Great Cheesecake. Attendees also were entered to win several door prizes.

RMS Rentals Open House Door Prize Winners

Allen Engineering Yeti bucket — Pat Popp of Northwest Asphalt

Minnesota Twins swag bag — Matt Cerick of Highmark Builders

Multiquip cooler, mugs, hats and $50 Total Wine gift card — Dereck Rogers of CS McCrossan

Top Golf $150 gift card, RMS logo golf balls and RMS polo shirts — Adam Lange of Veit Companies

Valleyfair Family four-pack admission and parking — Steven of Curbmasters

JBL speaker and carrying case — Kyle Johnson of Valley Blacktopping

Scheels $250 gift card — Paul Salzl of Veit Companies CEG

