    Customers Visit RMS Rentals Open House in Savage, Minn.

    Tue May 09, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Rain isn't usually something people in the construction industry like to see, but when it coincides with an event like the RMS Rentals Open House, there is a silver lining. That's exactly what happened this year. On April 20, more than 200 customers, vendors and employees took advantage of the wash out and attended the open house at the RMS Savage location.

    Attendees received a welcome bag with swag items and were able to visit with participating vendors to check out the equipment and meet with representatives.

    "This was a great event, and I am very thankful for everyone that helped to make it a success. It isn't too often I say this, but fortunately it rained. I think that made it a lot easier for people to get here," said General Manager TJ Burns. "We really value the relationships we have with customers, and events like this are a great way to thank them for their relationship with RMS Rentals. They also meet our vendors and get more of the information they need to do their jobs efficiently."

    A highlight of the event was the new Husqvarna DXR145 version 2 demolition robot that was on display. Customers were able to see a demo of the new remote-control machine that provides a glimpse of the future of demolition.

    The open house also featured lunch from local food trucks, Northwoods Smokehouse and Peppers and dessert truck Pretty Great Cheesecake. Attendees also were entered to win several door prizes.

    RMS Rentals Open House Door Prize Winners
    • Allen Engineering Yeti bucket — Pat Popp of Northwest Asphalt
    • Minnesota Twins swag bag — Matt Cerick of Highmark Builders
    • Multiquip cooler, mugs, hats and $50 Total Wine gift card — Dereck Rogers of CS McCrossan
    • Top Golf $150 gift card, RMS logo golf balls and RMS polo shirts — Adam Lange of Veit Companies
    • Valleyfair Family four-pack admission and parking — Steven of Curbmasters
    • JBL speaker and carrying case — Kyle Johnson of Valley Blacktopping
    • Scheels $250 gift card — Paul Salzl of Veit Companies CEG
    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. President, Russell Sheaffer, with Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Director of Marketing and Technology, Abby Sill. (CEG photo)
    CJ Flannery, business development manager of Haugen Attachments, Casselton, N.D., with the company’s popular work platforms for telehandlers. (CEG photo)
    Justin Batty, sales manager of Wacker Neuson, Menomonee Falls, Wis., was there to present the company’s lineup of paving products. (CEG photo)
    Three food trucks were on site for refreshments. (CEG photo)
    Matt Ingram, regional sales manager of Cratos Equipment, Pompano Beach, Fla., demonstrated that contractors don't need to compromise power to use battery-powered equipment. (CEG photo)
    Doug Thompson, territory manager of VT of LeeBoy Inc., Lincolnton, N.C., with the popular 8608 paver. This asphalt paver is powered by a 125 hp Kubota Tier IV engine, including a lowered SCR, exhaust and flat hood for enhanced operator visibility and access. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Three generations of Bistodeau’s: Larry Bistodeau, president of Legend Cranes, with his granddaughter, Charlize, rental coordinator of Road Machinery & Supplies Co., Savage, Minn., and her father, Jeff, territory manager of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (CEG photo)
    Everyone gathered to watch a demonstration of the Husqvarna DXR 145, a compact remote-controlled demolition robot with a 360-degree rotatable arm. With 18.5 kW power and low weight it is a powerful machine. (CEG photo)




