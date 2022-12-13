NTEA has added exclusive update sessions from five electric vehicle manufacturers to the Work Truck Week 2023 educational conference. These EV sessions join the dozen OEM updates previously announced.

During the sessions, manufacturer representatives will cover important technical information about their vehicle chassis, design and powertrains. The Association also has released more information about the Special Session: Leadership Journeys — Highlighting Diverse Experiences.

Work Truck Week, North America's largest work truck event, is held at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis March 7 to 10, 2023. It encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show, Ride & Drive and more. Green Truck Summit takes place at JW Marriott Indianapolis, adjacent to Indiana Convention Center, on March 7.

Work Truck Week educational sessions run March 7 to 9 and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 8 to 10. Ride & Drive, which lets attendees experience commercial vehicles featuring the latest advanced fuels and technologies, is available March 8 to 9. Register at worktruckweek.com.

For more than 20 years, leading work truck chassis manufacturers have shared their latest chassis specifications and designs, reviewed body and equipment installation options and provided insight into future commercial vehicle plans during Work Truck Week OEM update sessions. This information is invaluable to upfitters and body builders looking to optimize their body and equipment designs and installation plans.

As new EV chassis manufacturers have come online, fleet and commercial customers are looking for upfitters who can provide solutions using the new platforms.

"Our update sessions offer truck and body equipment manufacturers, installers and upfitters the opportunity to get the facts they need to support their end-user customers and manage their businesses," said Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director.

"There are a lot of questions and concerns about how to upfit electric vehicles, and as North America's premier commercial vehicle event, Work Truck Week is an ideal venue to facilitate these conversations."

The EV update sessions will be held on March 9. Participating manufacturers are Cenntro Automotive Corporation, Lion Electric, Lordstown Motors, VIA Motors Inc. and Xos Inc.

Other OEM update sessions begin March 7 and run through March 9. Participating companies include Chevrolet Commercial Vehicles, Daimler Truck North America, Ford Pro, Freightliner Custom Chassis, Hino Trucks, International Truck, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Kenworth Truck Company, Mack Trucks, Mercedes-Benz USA, Peterbilt Motors Company and Ram Commercial.

In addition to the OEM updates, the Work Truck Week 2023 educational program includes a variety of targeted sessions where industry experts and thought leaders share strategies to help improve efficiency, implement best practices and grow operations. Concurrent sessions address market data and industry trends, vehicle engineering and compliance, government relations, advanced fuels and vehicle technology, workforce development and more.

Registered Conference Package attendees can access on-demand materials from many of the concurrent sessions after the event concludes through their WTW23 Planner.

In-Depth Special Sessions

A new special session is scheduled for March 9. During Leadership Journeys — Highlighting Diverse Experiences, leaders from various segments of the commercial vehicle community will share their unique experiences and pathways to success during an interactive panel discussion moderated by NTEA Board Chair Tina Albright, VP of HR/safety at TBEI Inc.

Confirmed participants include Amy Dobrikova, vice president of fleet solutions at Blink Charging Co., and Exavious (Za) Farley, founder/CEO at Black Fleet Network.

Also on March 9, Creating a Roadmap to Increase Truck Dealer Commercial Vehicle Sales is designed to provide a blueprint for success to help truck dealers grow their business. It's led by Ken Taylor, president at Ken Taylor & Associates.

Indiana LTAP returns with a fleet educational program on The Importance of Selecting the Right Equipment for Your Municipal Fleet. Purdue Road School offers two sessions, Indiana Statutes and Rules for Professional Engineering Licensure and Professionalism and Ethics in the Practice of Engineering.

The popular Fleet Management 101 led by Marc Canton and Tony Yankovich of fleet management consulting firm Mercury Associates Inc., returns March 8. Also March 8 is the Generation Next Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception EQ + TQ = Positive Workplace Climate. In this session, Coach Sidney Moncrief, Hall of Famer and motivational speaker at Moncrief One Team, discusses how managing a staff's emotional intelligence (EQ) with their teamwork intelligence (TQ) brings about sustainable transformation in workplace climate.

For details on all Work Truck Week sessions, visit worktruckweek.com/schedule. Register at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA at [email protected] or 800/441-6832 for more information.

