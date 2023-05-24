Fabick Cat hosted approximately 200 people at its Customer Open House event in Fenton, Mo., on May 12. The event, held at Fabick Cat's headquarters facility (One Fabick Drive, Fenton, MO 63026) featured equipment demonstrations, facility tours, product displays and the latest technology offerings.

This year, customers focused their attention on the latest technology updates which included showcases from SITECH Mid-America and Trimble Earthworks Systems displaying GPS advances, sonar and thermal imaging. Plus, customers interacted with a variety of Cat equipment throughout the facility and demo yard including skid steers, dozers, excavators, trenchers and generators, as well as some allied rental equipment offerings like boom lifts and scissor lifts. Fabick Cat equipment operators also presented two machine demonstrations for a D3 dozer and a 315 hydraulic excavator.

In addition to the many customer guests and Fabick Cat team, members of the Fabick family — Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal; John Fabick IV, president; and Kelli Fabick, regional sales manager — also were in attendance to join in the celebration.

"Our customers' success is a direct representation of our ability to serve them with the highest quality equipment and exceptional support. ‘To Ever Serve Our Customers Better' is not just our company vision. It's a responsibility we take very seriously," said Kelli Fabick. "So, we love the opportunity to host our customers like this — providing a small token of appreciation for their partnership along with a chance to present advancements to continue supporting their success."

About Fabick Cat

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible. As the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Fabick Cat operates 37 locations across the territory.

Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal, along with John Fabick IV, president, and Kelli Fabick, regional sales manager.

For more information, visit FabickCat.com.

