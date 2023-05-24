List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Fabick Cat Holds Open House at HQ in Fenton, Mo.

    Wed May 24, 2023 - Midwest Edition #11
    CEG


    Fabick Cat hosted approximately 200 people at its Customer Open House event in Fenton, Mo., on May 12. The event, held at Fabick Cat's headquarters facility (One Fabick Drive, Fenton, MO 63026) featured equipment demonstrations, facility tours, product displays and the latest technology offerings.

    This year, customers focused their attention on the latest technology updates which included showcases from SITECH Mid-America and Trimble Earthworks Systems displaying GPS advances, sonar and thermal imaging. Plus, customers interacted with a variety of Cat equipment throughout the facility and demo yard including skid steers, dozers, excavators, trenchers and generators, as well as some allied rental equipment offerings like boom lifts and scissor lifts. Fabick Cat equipment operators also presented two machine demonstrations for a D3 dozer and a 315 hydraulic excavator.

    In addition to the many customer guests and Fabick Cat team, members of the Fabick family — Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal; John Fabick IV, president; and Kelli Fabick, regional sales manager — also were in attendance to join in the celebration.

    "Our customers' success is a direct representation of our ability to serve them with the highest quality equipment and exceptional support. ‘To Ever Serve Our Customers Better' is not just our company vision. It's a responsibility we take very seriously," said Kelli Fabick. "So, we love the opportunity to host our customers like this — providing a small token of appreciation for their partnership along with a chance to present advancements to continue supporting their success."

    About Fabick Cat

    For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible. As the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Fabick Cat operates 37 locations across the territory.

    Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal, along with John Fabick IV, president, and Kelli Fabick, regional sales manager.

    For more information, visit FabickCat.com.

    (L-R): Jeré Fabick, dealer principle; Kelli Fabick, regional sales manager; and John Fabick IV, president, welcome everyone to Fabick Cat in Fenton, Mo., on May 12 for the open house. (CEG photo)
    Stewart England (L) of Fabick Cat talks with David Weilbacher of Weilbacher Truck Service about Cat 320GC excavator. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Zach Payne of Fabick Cat; Willie Brison of Brison’s Excavating and Development Corporation; Tom Schuman of Fabick Cat; Robert Guebert of Geubert’s Excavation; and Steve Thomas of Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Jeff Bonifield of Bonfield Properties; Todd Stanley, COO of Fabick Cat; and Pat Meyer, sales operations manager of Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    Jeré Fabick (C) catches up with Tim Kelley (L) and Terry Austin of Brotke Well and Pumps. (CEG photo)
    Fabick Cat provided lunch for its guests at its open house event. (CEG photo)
    A Cat D3 dozer pushes some dirt during one of three demonstrations. (CEG photo)
    A pair of Cat 325 excavators hold up the American flag at Fabick Cat’s open house. (CEG photo)
    A Cat excavator digs some dirt in the demo area at the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jason Pellazari, Kent Pracher, David Callahan and Dave Raymond, all of U.S. Steel, stopped by the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Fabick Cat’s Matt Jundt shows Greg Berry and John Basler of Base Rock Minerals this Cat 854G wheeled dozer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Harry Canterberry, Shawn Buerck, Eddy Stewart and Trent Ely, all of Tower Rock Stone, watch the equipment demonstrations at Fabick Cat’s open house. (CEG photo)
    Jenn Garnatz and Brian Nisbet of McCarthy Building Companies looked over this Cat 323 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Cliff Glenn of Spire Energies watched the Cat D3 dozer demonstration. (CEG photo)
    Rick Swantner (L) of Swantner Industries and Matt Long of Fabick Cat with a Cat 320GC excavator. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Kyle Nance of Oakley St. Louis; Kevin Bade of Oakley St. Louis; Tim Greenwood of Fabick Cat; and Sean Theis of Oakley St. Louis by this Cat 323 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Matt Niederhauser (L) of Fabick Cat and Dennis Harter of Kaiser Electric grab some refreshments from this Cat 278D tracked skid steer, turned into a makeshift cooler. (CEG photo)




