Highgate Springs is one of the busiest Land Ports of Entry in New England. (Photo courtesy of U.S. General Services Administration)

A $13.8 million design contract to build a new Land Port of Entry on the U.S.-Canada border in the village of Highgate Springs, Vt., was awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the federal department announced Dec. 12.

The project is funded through the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021.

Davis Brody Bond LLP, in a joint venture with Spacesmith LLP, a woman-owned architectural and engineering firm — both of which are based in New York City — secured the contract.

In a press release, the GSA noted that "Davis Brody Bond has a portfolio encompassing cultural, academic, research, and civic projects, with a focus on innovative solutions to complex design challenges. Spacesmith is an architecture, planning, and interior design firm with an emphasis on craftsmanship, heightened service and design excellence."

The two companies are to produce a blueprint for a new Land Port of Entry in northwest Vermont capable of handling the increased traffic expected when Canada completes construction of its Autoroute A35, which will connect Saint-Armand, Quebec to Interstate 89 at Highgate Springs.

The GSA said the overall project will modernize the Highgate Springs facility, one of the busiest land ports of entry in New England.

"America's land ports are vital to our economy and our security, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our borders each and every day," said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan, who visited the site in September 2021. "The investments created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are a historic opportunity to modernize our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security."

When completed, the new port will improve safety for both the public and Border Protection officers with the Department of Homeland Security, as well as speed up crossing times for the traveling public and businesses that rely on binational commerce.

"The Highgate Springs border crossing is integral to communities on both sides of the border, and I am delighted that it will continue to receive the federal investment it needs to meet the modern demands of our economy and national security," said Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "As [the committee's chair], I have worked to support programs that will improve the border crossing experience, grow local economies and keep us safe."

Glenn C. Rotondo, commissioner of GSA's Region 1 Public Buildings Service and acting regional administrator, added that, "The Highgate Springs port is more than just a secure, welcoming gateway to our country. It is intrinsic to the fabric of life and community along the New England border with Canada. We are excited for the opportunity to … begin the process to improve this facility, and the economic prospects this project will bring to the region."

GSA's goal is to provide long-lasting and durable buildings which are sustainable and climate resilient, with minimal maintenance and operating costs. Additionally, the Land Port of Entry buildings will be highly functional, technologically efficient and flexible while providing a welcoming gateway into and out of the United States.

The GSA gave no timetable for the Vermont facility's construction.

