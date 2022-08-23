Ideal as an entry level vegetation management tool, the FMX28 can replace workers wielding chainsaws and hand crews, making the technology much safer and more productive, especially when working on slopes.

Designed for 3.5 to 8-ton compact excavators with hydraulic flows from 12 to 40 gpm, Fecon's FMX28 bull hog mulcher is optimized for those in the 3.5- to 5-ton range.

This new mulcher model features 14 flippable knife tools on a bite-limiting split ring rotor to achieve a 28-in. cutting width. Aftermarket carbide tools are available for ground engaging applications.

Ideal as an entry level vegetation management tool, the FMX28 can replace workers wielding chainsaws and hand crews, making the technology much safer and more productive, especially when working on slopes. The unique rear throat design ensures that no unprocessed material is left behind, thus maximizing productivity when sweeping along the ground.

Capable of mulching overgrowth, underbrush, and small trees to 5-in. in diameter, it is ideal for clearing property lines, pastureland, fencerows, invasive species removal and more, the manufacturer said.

The Fecon FMX28 expands the versatility of compact excavators by allowing them to be used on a wide variety of vegetation management projects. With a rental rate up to three times that of a standard bucket, it is ideal for rental fleets of all types.

Weighing in at 750 lbs., the FMX28 features a compact body design, and a downward front discharge mitigates thrown debris. Designed to efficiently mulch while maintaining high rotor RPMs, this new model quickly spools up to maximize recovery and minimize downtime. A variable displacement piston motor drives a polychain anti-slip belt for increased torque. A smooth cutting chamber increases material flow while minimizing HP draw.

