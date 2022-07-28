Mack Trucks dealer Gabrielli Truck Sales, located near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica, N.Y., is now a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer, becoming the first Mack dealer in New York to be EV-certified.

Mack Trucks dealer Gabrielli Truck Sales, located near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica, N.Y., is now a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer, becoming the first Mack dealer in New York to be EV-certified.

With this designation, Gabrielli is now fully equipped to service and support the Mack LR Electric, Mack's first electric Class 8 refuse vehicle, for the New York City region and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

"Mack Trucks is pleased that Gabrielli Truck Sales made the investment to become a Certified EV Dealer," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations.

"Gabrielli and Mack are well-equipped to help EV customers, as well as all customers, receive the sales, service and support they expect from Mack. Mack is committed to helping customers achieve sustainability goals, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Gabrielli."

Gabrielli Truck Sales, located at 153-20 S. Conduit Ave., Jamaica, N.Y., has one two EV-certified technicians and one service bay dedicated to servicing electric vehicles.

To become a Mack Certified EV Dealer, dealers must meet various stringent safety, charging, training, infrastructure and tooling requirements. Mack routinely met with Gabrielli executives during the process to help ensure that all EV certification standards were met.

"Gabrielli Truck Sales chose to upgrade the JFK facility to ensure that we were ready to meet the future needs of Mack customers like DSNY that choose to purchase electric vehicles, like the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle," said Andrew Kanas, Gabrielli Truck Sales director of business development.

"Working hand-in-hand with Mack Trucks, Gabrielli is committed to be on the leading edge of the EV movement, and we plan to certify all of our dealerships in the future."

Launched in March 2022, the next generation Mack LR Electric features a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity, offering 42 percent more energy and increased range between charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Featuring a copper-colored Bulldog on the cab of the vehicle to denote the all-electric powertrain, the Mack LR Electric can be fitted with bodies from various manufacturers to meet the unique needs of each customer. The same driver- and passenger-side configurations and seat and door options are available on the Mack LR Electric as those that are offered in the diesel-powered Mack LR model.

Mack also offers an all-inclusive Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program to help simplify the purchase process and help customers better manage expenses associated with acquiring the Mack LR Electric model. VaaS includes the vehicle chassis, the refuse body, applicable taxes and a comprehensive vehicle protection plan, the Mack Ultra Service Agreement, for the Mack LR Electric.

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement, a comprehensive uptime package that is standard on all Mack LR Electric models, includes scheduled maintenance, preventative maintenance, towing and repair, a battery monitoring service and Mack's connected uptime services in one package. It can be included with monthly truck payments for customers in the United States and Canada through Mack Financial Services (MFS).

Opened in 1966, Gabrielli Truck Sales now has 19 sales and service locations. Gabrielli Truck Sales in Jamaica is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the Mack LR Electric, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories