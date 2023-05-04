The ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N compact excavators incorporate power/economy work modes. The power mode provides higher engine speeds for most general digging work, while the economy mode reduces engine speed for lighter digging jobs.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas ZAXIS-5N compact excavators range from 1.10 to 6.61 tons and have been upgraded to enhance attachment versatility and performance.

Operators can more efficiently complete work in congested urban areas due to the maneuverability of these compact machines that feature either a short-tail swing radius (U) or ultra-short-tail swing radius with swing boom (USB). These machines can set up and work almost anywhere.

"We continue to build on the capability of our compact excavators to efficiently run a wide selection of attachments. Recent ZAXIS-5N compact excavator updates further enhance attachment performance," said Kei Matsumoto, product manager of compact excavators at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

ZAXIS-5N compact excavators are commonly used as tool carriers with a wide range of attachments, increasing job site versatility.

Several features enhance attachment compatibility. For instance, standard auxiliary hydraulic lines have been pre-plumbed to the end of the boom on the ZX17U-5N and to the middle of the arm on the ZX26U-5N to ZX60USB-5N. A standard wedgelock quick coupler makes attachment hookup a snap. A factory-installed bracket for a thumb cylinder simplifies thumb installation.

The Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas ZX30U-5N and ZX35U-5N compact excavators have been updated to include an auxiliary flow rate change switch for additional attachment flexibility. The operator can match the flow rate of the auxiliary hydraulic circuit to the requirements of the attachment being used with either a low or high setting.

An available auxiliary function lever (AFL) includes an analog switch, trigger switch and horn for running attachments such as a breaker or an attachment with swing.

A standard dozer blade enables the ZAXIS-5N series to grade while providing extra stability. An optional angle blade is available on the ZX35U-5N, ZX50U-5N and ZX60USB-5N excavators.

Efficient Operation

All ZAXIS-5N series compact excavators are powered by proven, fuel-efficient Yanmar diesel engines.

The ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N compact excavators incorporate power/economy work modes. The power mode provides higher engine speeds for most general digging work, while the economy mode reduces engine speed for lighter digging jobs. This results in lower noise and decreased fuel consumption.

An auto-idling system available on the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N further reduces fuel consumption, emissions and noise.

Big Comfort in a Small Package

Operator comfort is key to productivity. Ergonomic hydraulic pilot valve control levers reduce fatigue and provide smooth control. Full hydraulic pilot controls for the bucket/thumb and other attachments, boom, swing, travel and blade maximize controllability and ensure smooth operation. Swing boom and foldable travel pedals are positioned for easy operation while allowing plenty of foot room.

Spacious operator stations have wide entryways, making entering and exiting the cab safe and easy. An updated 3-in. seatbelt provides additional comfort for operators.

Durability Built In

Compact excavators in the Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas lineup are built to the same durability standards as the larger machines that operate in the toughest conditions. Cylinders and hoses are well protected. The ZAXIS-5N compact excavators feature a V-shaped boom cylinder guard and protected hoses on the boom and arm.

The ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N feature a D-frame that protects the underside of the revolving platform from damage in demanding applications.

Easy to Maintain

Compact machines have a reputation for being more challenging to maintain, but not the Hitachi compact excavators ZAXIS-5N. While all the components are packaged in a small space, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas engineers ensured easy access. A hinged door provides wide-open access to the side-by-side oil cooler and radiator core for easier cleanout. The engine cover slides vertically with less rear projection for ease of maintenance in confined spaces. An operator will no longer bump their head on the cover during inspections.

Routine checks, such as engine oil level, are quickly accomplished from ground level. Daily maintenance points are grouped behind easy-access covers. Spin-on filters provide quick, easy access for filter maintenance. Ground-level at-a-glance gauges ease daily inspection and servicing.

The top of the track frame on Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas models from ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N has been sloped for easy mud removal. Grease-impregnated HN bushings and pins provide 500-hour lubricating intervals.

To reduce the cost of repair, the traditional curved glass used in the cab has been exchanged with more easily obtainable flat glass.

The updated ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N compact excavators are now prewired for compatibility with the fleet's existing telematics system. They can be connected to Global e-Service, which remotely monitors operational status and alerts owners to upcoming maintenance and repair needs from fault codes. The hour meter and machine position information captured allows for better fleet management.

All Hitachi compact excavators ZAXIS-5N now come with a battery disconnect switch that prevents battery discharge during long-term storage. This eliminates the need to disconnect battery cables and avoids unanticipated downtime.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

