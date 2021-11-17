List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: Hoffman Equipment Holds 'Mini ConExpo' in Piscataway, N.J.

Wed November 17, 2021 - Northeast Edition #24
CEG


On Nov. 5, 2021, Hoffman Equipment didn't want to host just any open house. After all, it had been more than a year since the dealer's last event because of COVID-19, so it wanted to go big and bold now that it had an opportunity to bring customers back together again.

On a nice sunny day in Piscataway, N.J., the dealer presented its event, which some customers referred to as a "Mini ConExpo." Hoffman's open house showcased a wide variety of new products, including the latest from Manitowoc, Volvo electric equipment and much more.

"Manitowoc and Volvo have both just introduced some new products that I like to call ‘evolutionary,'" said Tim Watters, president of Hoffman Equipment. "We felt an open house would be the best way to get the news out about these machines and what they offer and why we think the market will appreciate the features they bring."

Contractors from all around New Jersey and the metro New York area packed the dealer's Piscataway headquarters to not only check out the new product offerings by Manitowoc and Volvo, but also Hoffman's other product lines, including JCB, Astec, Bergmann, NPK and more.

"Nobody else offers fully electric machines like Volvo does," Watters said, referring to two of the main stars of the show, the ECR25 mini-excavator and the L25 wheel loader. "Many are making prototypes, but the machines are available for sale today if you want to take one home with you. We just had one of them on demonstration with the New York Department of Sanitation, and that went really well. There is a lot of activity and interest around those two machines. We think they are going to draw people in here."

Manitowoc also was front and center during the open house with its new MLC150-1 lattice boom crawler crane.

"The MLC150-1 replaces what had been the hole in the Manitowoc line for many years," said Watters. "The machine that preceded it was a triple 5 and they stopped building that about eight years ago. The MLC150-1 is a 165-ton crawler crane and has all of the features and benefits of the new MLC line, except the moving counterweight. What that means is that it is extremely easy to assemble, disassemble and travel with. The crane is a great size for contractors — it's a perfect contractor machine."

Adjacent to the MLC150-1 was the Manitowoc MLC100-1 lattice boom crawler crane.

"That's another machine, while it has been out for three years, it is still relatively new and we have sold some, but it's still new enough that people will have an interest to come here and see it," said Watters.

In addition to the two Manitowoc cranes were Grove GMK5250, GMK3050 and GMK6350 all-terrain cranes.

"The GMK5250 is a five-axle machine with 250-ton capacity," said Watters. "We have the 3050 long-boom, which is a three-axle machine with 60-ton capacity. We also have a 6350 long-boom machine, which is a 350-ton machine with six axles."

JCB, not to be outdone by the towering cranes, had a prominent display during the open house.

"JCB has the only skid steer tractor loader backhoe available in the world," said Watters. "It's a loader backhoe. You have a bucket in front and backhoe in the back, but on a skid steer carrier. Nobody else has that."

Hoffman Equipment also is an Astec dealer and showcased one of the manufacturer's newest machines — the FT2650 jaw crusher.

The open house was the first in person event Hoffman Equipment held after the grand reopening of the country following the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 and early 2021 and Watters was grateful to not only bring customers out to see equipment at its facility again, but also to simply to see them again and in such large numbers.

"We appreciate all of our customers and we appreciate them coming out," he said. "We want to thank them for being here and for all their support. This our coming out party since COVID." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R) are Mark Servidone of A. Servidone Inc., Old Bridge, N.J.; Tim Watters, Hoffman Equipment president; Tim Cavalier of B. Anthony Construction, Old Bridge, N.J.; and Matt Jensen, Hoffman Equipment.
Meeting up for a photo op during the Hoffman Equipment open house (L-R) are Ion Warner, vice president of marketing and investor relations, Manitowoc Group; Glenn Ely, PKF-Mark III Inc.; Tim Watters, president of Hoffman Equipment; John Dengel, Construction & Marine Equipment Co.; and Zack Nyce, PKF-Mark III Inc.
Marc Vernto, president of Vento Engineering, Locust Valley, N.Y., was interested in the Grove GMK3050 all-terrain crane.
The Volvo EC300E crawler excavator drew big crowds all day long. The EC300E has been newly enhanced with the very latest technology from Volvo, including a virtual dig-assist app, designed to deliver maximum productivity, efficiency and performance.
Hoffman Equipment employees were on hand to help deliver customers the information they needed on machines, like this member of EAJ Machinery (R), who was interested in the Volvo L25 electric wheel loader.
Attendees and Hoffman Equipment employees gather at the reception tent for the Hoffman Equipment open house.
Guests enjoyed a BBQ lunch inside a tent at the Hoffman Equipment open house.
The JCB 1CXT backhoe loader provides excellent maneuverability, an optional handheld tool auxiliary, as well as a universal quick hitch that is compatible with most skid steer attachments.
Representatives of Nordic Contracting, Kenville, N.J., took time to check out the specs on the Volvo EC750E excavator.
On a nice sunny day in Piscataway, N.J., the dealer presented its event, which some customers referred to as a “Mini ConExpo.”
A Hoffman Equipment open house guest takes a spin (and a lift) in the Manitowoc crane simulator.
Hoffman Equipment is an Astec dealer and showcased one of the manufacturer’s newest machines — the FT2650 jaw crusher.
The Manitowoc MLC150-1 lattice-boom crawler crane was one of the largest pieces of equipment on display.
One of the feature items on display at the Hoffman Equipment open house was the Volvo ECR25 electric compact excavator. Guests took turns trying to maneuver the machine by grabbing basketballs and tennis balls.
Guests were able to practice a hands-on experience in the cab of machines like the Volvo L25 electric wheel loader.
Conor Beissle of HC Constructors, Lebanon, N.J., had his eye on the Grove GRT 8120 rough-terrain crane.
(L-R): Zach Giampolo, Tony Giampolo and Aaron Raven, all of Hymanson Parnes and Giampolo, based out of Lincroft, N.J., took time to look at the lineup of Grove cranes.
Caleb Janho, representing Cedar Hill Landscaping, Somerset, N.J., took his daughters Raelynn (L) and Felicity for a ride in the Volvo ECR25 electric compact excavator.




