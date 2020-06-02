To meet the demanding needs of the U.S. Army, Mack Defense added heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other features.

Mack Defense has selected Hutchinson Industries Inc. as the provider of complete wheel assemblies, beadlocks and thermal hub covers for the Mack Defense M917A3 heavy dump truck (HDT).

"Wheeled military vehicles like the M917A3 require specialized protection to help maintain mobility in harsh operating environments," said David Hartzell, president, Mack Defense. "Mack Defense chose Hutchinson to help make sure the M917A3 is equipped with the right components to get the job done."

Founded in 1853, Hutchinson Industries Inc. is one of the world's oldest rubber product manufacturers and is a premier manufacturer of engineered mobility solutions for wheeled and tracked military, security, off-road, commercial and industrial vehicles.

"We are thrilled to provide products that meet the demanding payload and mobility requirements set by the U.S. Army HDT program," said Andy Barker, Hutchinson CEO. "It is our mission, and an honor, to develop products and provide the support that allows our soldiers to complete the mission and return safely to base."

Hutchinson representatives were on hand to celebrate the official handover of the first five Mack Defense M917A3 HDTs to the U.S. Army during a ceremony at the Mack Customer Center in Allentown, Pa., in 2019. The five vehicles will undergo 40 weeks of production verification testing at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen test center in Maryland.

The Mack Defense M917A3 HDT is based on the civilian Mack Granite model, one of the top-selling construction trucks in North America. To meet the demanding needs of the U.S. Army, Mack Defense added heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other features. The new HDTs will help increase the U.S. Army's operational effectiveness and readiness, while supporting mobility, counter-mobility, survivability and sustainment operations for the Joint Force.

The U.S. Army awarded Mack Defense a $296 million contract in May 2018 to produce up to 683 M917A3 HDTs.

