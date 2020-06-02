--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Hutchinson Provides Survivability Solutions to Newly Launched Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

Tue June 02, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


To meet the demanding needs of the U.S. Army, Mack Defense added heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other features.
To meet the demanding needs of the U.S. Army, Mack Defense added heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other features.
To meet the demanding needs of the U.S. Army, Mack Defense added heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other features. Mack Defense has selected Hutchinson Industries Inc. as the provider of complete wheel assemblies, beadlocks and thermal hub covers for the Mack Defense M917A3 heavy dump truck (HDT).

Mack Defense has selected Hutchinson Industries Inc. as the provider of complete wheel assemblies, beadlocks and thermal hub covers for the Mack Defense M917A3 heavy dump truck (HDT).

"Wheeled military vehicles like the M917A3 require specialized protection to help maintain mobility in harsh operating environments," said David Hartzell, president, Mack Defense. "Mack Defense chose Hutchinson to help make sure the M917A3 is equipped with the right components to get the job done."

Founded in 1853, Hutchinson Industries Inc. is one of the world's oldest rubber product manufacturers and is a premier manufacturer of engineered mobility solutions for wheeled and tracked military, security, off-road, commercial and industrial vehicles.

"We are thrilled to provide products that meet the demanding payload and mobility requirements set by the U.S. Army HDT program," said Andy Barker, Hutchinson CEO. "It is our mission, and an honor, to develop products and provide the support that allows our soldiers to complete the mission and return safely to base."

Hutchinson representatives were on hand to celebrate the official handover of the first five Mack Defense M917A3 HDTs to the U.S. Army during a ceremony at the Mack Customer Center in Allentown, Pa., in 2019. The five vehicles will undergo 40 weeks of production verification testing at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen test center in Maryland.

The Mack Defense M917A3 HDT is based on the civilian Mack Granite model, one of the top-selling construction trucks in North America. To meet the demanding needs of the U.S. Army, Mack Defense added heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other features. The new HDTs will help increase the U.S. Army's operational effectiveness and readiness, while supporting mobility, counter-mobility, survivability and sustainment operations for the Joint Force.

The U.S. Army awarded Mack Defense a $296 million contract in May 2018 to produce up to 683 M917A3 HDTs.

For more information, visit www.mackdefense.com.

Mack Defense has selected Hutchinson Industries Inc. as the provider of complete wheel assemblies, beadlocks and thermal hub covers for the Mack Defense M917A3 heavy dump truck (HDT).

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Dump Trucks Mack Mack Defense Mack Trucks Military Military Trucks On-Road Trucks TRUCKS U.S. Army