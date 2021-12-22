EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida
List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

IAAP Hosts 53rd Annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference in Springfield, Ill.

Wed December 22, 2021 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) held its 53rd annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference Dec. 14 to 15, 2021, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill. The IAAP Convention is the largest aggregates industry convention in the Midwest, allowing peers and customers to connect.

The expo featured the latest equipment and technology for the aggregate industry, as well as seminars, a casino night and a silent auction to benefit IAAP PAC.

The Miner Safety Conference included discussions, vendor displays and guest speakers including Nick Scala of Conn Maciel Carey; Dave Anderson, safety professional; David Kohaus of Hanson Material Service; and David Weaver of MSHA's Central Division.

Sponsors of the 2021 IAAP Convention and Safety Conference were: Altorfer Cat; Anna Quarries; Aring Equipment Company; BITCO Insurance Companies; Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources; Buckley Powder; By Design Solutions; Carroll Technologies Group; Chicago Chain & Transmission/Mine Duty Idlers; Dimond Bros. Insurance; Elmhurst-Chicago Stone; Epic Imaging Consultants; Equipment Corporation of America; Falling Springs Quarry; Finkbiner Equipment; G.W. Van Keppel; Geosyntec Consultants; Hanson Material Service; Illinois Cement; Inertia Machine; Kinkaid Stone; LafargeHolcim; Loos Service & Supply; Ludwig Explosives; Martin Equipment; Mid-States Aggregate Equipment; Midwest Crushing & Screening; Midwestern Industries; Ozinga Materials; Pana Limestone Quarry; Process Machinery; Quick Supply; Raimonde Drilling; RB Scott; RESPEC; Rock Machinery; Rogers Group; Roland Machinery; S.T.A.T.E. Testing; Sauls Seismic; Tri-Con Materials; Tuscola Stone; Unified Screening & Crushing; VCNA Prairie; Vibra-Tech; Vulcan Materials; Walding Pumps; West Side Tractor Sales; and William Charles Construction.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/convention--safety-conference.html. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20
Photo: 1/20

(L-R): are Zac Moline; Jason Zeibert, president of Finkbiner Equipment Company; Clyde Robison; and Brian Taylor, vice president of the crushing and screening division of American State Equipment, parent company of Finkbiner Equipment Company.
Dan Eichholz, executive director of IAAP, welcomes everyone to the annual convention.
(L-R) are Meghan Hargrave, sales manager of West Side Tractor Sales; Tate Van Overmeiren of West Side Tractor Sales; Ron Svartoien of West Side Tractor Sales; and John Lichty of Beverly Materials. Svartoien is celebrating 50 years of serving customers at West Side Tractor Sales.
At the Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) booth, John Devine (L) and Larry Goodwin are ready to discuss how ECA can help those in the aggregate industry.
(L-R) are Joe Peters, Zach Holland and Matt Rafferty of Midwest Crushing & Screening.
Jeff DeLong (L) and Dave Bawinkel of Miller-Bradford and Risberg set up a display on the company’s Sandvik equipment.
Kelly Graves (L) of Wirtgen/Kleemann and Cole Barringer of Roland Machinery Co. are enjoying speaking to IAAP Convention attendees.
Brothers Bill (L) and Mike Jacob of Mid-States Aggregate Equipment brought information on Lippmann machines.
(L-R) are Altorfer CAT’s RJ Mattes, Chad Wissen, Kellen Harseim and Brian Serio.
(L-R): At the Rock Machinery booth are Zack Hetzel; Brian Pichler; Larry Ettzel, president of Rock Machinery; and David Walters of Hazemag USA.
(L-R): Josh Quinn of Bluff City Materials; Jeff Radack of Ozinga Materials; and Vince Caputo of Ozinga Materials gathered information on the latest equipment available.
Elliot Archibald (L) of Supreme Manufacturing talks with Mark Rademaker, president of American Bin and Conveyor.
Jack Keeler, president of IAAP, gives his opening remarks at the convention.
Patrick Reaver, president of TCI Manufacturing, spoke with guests about his company’s machines at the IAAP Convention.
(L-R): Shawn McKinney; Kara Perez; Jodi Crowe; and Brian Rice (retired) of Lehigh Hanson are ready to begin the 53rd annual IAAP Convention.
Alan Johnson of Alta Equipment Company is at the IAAP convention to discuss Alta’s various aggregate equipment offerings.
(L-R) are Matt Blumenstock, Pat Biggs and Tom Crowson of Horton Supply.
(L-R): Dan Johnson of Bluff City Materials; Troy Kutz of Bluff City Materials; and Mark Blanchflower of MAB Equipment connected during the IAAP Convention.
(L-R): Dan Eichholtz, executive director of IAAP greets Jake Bartels, area manager of Vulcan Materials, and Chad Groff, vice president and general manager of Vulcan Materials.
Matt Thelen (L) of Thelen Sand and Gravel talks with John Mickelson, president of RB Scott, during the IAAP Convention.




Today's top stories

Tornado Recovery Effort Needs Proper Equipment, Great Compassion

Contractors Brace for Boom in Renewable Energy Projects

EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida

Vecellio & Grogan Leads Project Along Heavily Traveled Route

McLaughlin Achieves 100 Years of Equipment Innovation, Service

Alta Equipment Group Acquires Ambrose Equipment

One Rhode Island School Has Ever-Evolving Design, Another Slated for 2022 Finish

Caterpillar Adding Compact Line of Asphalt Pavers, Screeds to Paving Products Machine Family



 

Read more about...

Aggregate Equipment Events IAAP Illinois






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo