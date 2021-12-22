The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) held its 53rd annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference Dec. 14 to 15, 2021, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill. The IAAP Convention is the largest aggregates industry convention in the Midwest, allowing peers and customers to connect.

The expo featured the latest equipment and technology for the aggregate industry, as well as seminars, a casino night and a silent auction to benefit IAAP PAC.

The Miner Safety Conference included discussions, vendor displays and guest speakers including Nick Scala of Conn Maciel Carey; Dave Anderson, safety professional; David Kohaus of Hanson Material Service; and David Weaver of MSHA's Central Division.

Sponsors of the 2021 IAAP Convention and Safety Conference were: Altorfer Cat; Anna Quarries; Aring Equipment Company; BITCO Insurance Companies; Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources; Buckley Powder; By Design Solutions; Carroll Technologies Group; Chicago Chain & Transmission/Mine Duty Idlers; Dimond Bros. Insurance; Elmhurst-Chicago Stone; Epic Imaging Consultants; Equipment Corporation of America; Falling Springs Quarry; Finkbiner Equipment; G.W. Van Keppel; Geosyntec Consultants; Hanson Material Service; Illinois Cement; Inertia Machine; Kinkaid Stone; LafargeHolcim; Loos Service & Supply; Ludwig Explosives; Martin Equipment; Mid-States Aggregate Equipment; Midwest Crushing & Screening; Midwestern Industries; Ozinga Materials; Pana Limestone Quarry; Process Machinery; Quick Supply; Raimonde Drilling; RB Scott; RESPEC; Rock Machinery; Rogers Group; Roland Machinery; S.T.A.T.E. Testing; Sauls Seismic; Tri-Con Materials; Tuscola Stone; Unified Screening & Crushing; VCNA Prairie; Vibra-Tech; Vulcan Materials; Walding Pumps; West Side Tractor Sales; and William Charles Construction.

