The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) once again came together at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill., for the organization's 54th annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference Dec. 5 to 6, 2022. This event is one of the largest aggregate industry gatherings in the Midwest, with 57 of IAAP's associate member companies having booths in the expo.

An opening reception with dinner and a Casino Night started the convention off as friends came together and attendees had a chance to network. In addition to playing real casino games for chances to win great prizes, everyone enjoyed dinner and drinks while some bid up the live action items, making the evening quite exciting. Casino Night ticket sales and the live action raised money for the IAAP political action committee.

Seminars covering a range of topics were offered, as well as vendor displays, lightening talks — which are a fun way for vendors to talk about the goods and services they provide — and the awards luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Greg Coker on "Building Cathedrals: The Power of Purpose."

The new Sustainability Committee booth allowed attendees to demonstrate their knowledge to win prizes and become a sustainability superhero. Vince Caputo of Ozinga successfully gathered all Clue Game clues and was the drawing winner for a $1,000 prize. IAAP Public Information and Education Committee members sold 50/50 raffle tickets raising money for their educational efforts. Jim Bottom of Hanson Material Service purchased the winning ticket and generously donated his $1,948 prize back to the PIE Committee, for a total of $3,895 to support the teachers' workshop and public outreach.

