IAAP Hosts 54th Annual Convention, Miner Safety Conference

Tue December 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG/IAAP


The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) once again came together at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill., for the organization's 54th annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference Dec. 5 to 6, 2022. This event is one of the largest aggregate industry gatherings in the Midwest, with 57 of IAAP's associate member companies having booths in the expo.

An opening reception with dinner and a Casino Night started the convention off as friends came together and attendees had a chance to network. In addition to playing real casino games for chances to win great prizes, everyone enjoyed dinner and drinks while some bid up the live action items, making the evening quite exciting. Casino Night ticket sales and the live action raised money for the IAAP political action committee.

Seminars covering a range of topics were offered, as well as vendor displays, lightening talks — which are a fun way for vendors to talk about the goods and services they provide — and the awards luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Greg Coker on "Building Cathedrals: The Power of Purpose."

The new Sustainability Committee booth allowed attendees to demonstrate their knowledge to win prizes and become a sustainability superhero. Vince Caputo of Ozinga successfully gathered all Clue Game clues and was the drawing winner for a $1,000 prize. IAAP Public Information and Education Committee members sold 50/50 raffle tickets raising money for their educational efforts. Jim Bottom of Hanson Material Service purchased the winning ticket and generously donated his $1,948 prize back to the PIE Committee, for a total of $3,895 to support the teachers' workshop and public outreach.

Sponsors of the 2021 IAAP Convention and Safety Conference were: Altorfer Cat; American Bin & Conveyor; Anna Quarries; Aring Equipment; Belt Tech Industrial; BITCO Insurance Companies; Bluff City Materials; Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources; Buckhart Sand & Gravel; Chicago Chain & Transmission; Construction Digest; Conn-Weld Industrial; Ecco Fab; Elmhurst-Chicago Stone; Finkbiner Equipment; Geosyntec Consultants; G.W. Van Keppel; Hanson Material Service; Hardrock Drilling; Holcim; Illinois Electric Works; Integrated Equipment Group; Kinkaid Stone; Ludwig Explosives; MAB Equipment Martin Equipment; Mid-States Aggregate Equipment; Midwest Crushing & Screening; Midwestern Industries; Ozinga Materials; Power Equipment Company; Process Machinery; Q4 Impact Group; Quarry Supply; Quick Supply; RB Scott; Raimonde Drilling; Respec; Rock Machinery; Roland Machinery; Stedman Machine Company; Thelen Sand & Gravel; Tri-Con Materials; Tuscola Stone; Unified Screening & Crushing; VCNA Prairie; Vibra-Tech Engineers; Vulcan Materials; Walding Pumps/Townley; and West Side Tractor Sales.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/convention--safety-conference.html. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

At the West Side Tractor Sales’ booth (L-R) are Tate Van Overmeiren of West Side Tractor; Troy Kutz of Bluff City Materials; Ron Svartolen of West Side Tractor; Megan Hargrave of West Side Tractor; Aaron Vargas of West Side Tractor; and Tom Becker of West Side Tractor. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Rock Machinery’s Amanda Haag, Garrett Ashburn and Larry Hetzel, owner, were on hand to present their company’s equipment and services. (CEG photo)
Bryan Chronowski (L) and Tommy Garbacz of Vulcan Materials were impressed with what the expo had to offer. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Joe Martin, Charlie Deutscher and Melba Deutscher, all of Hardrock Drilling. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are IAAP’s Shawn McKinney, assistant director; Jodi Crowe, office manager; and Kara Perez. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Bluff City Materials’ Jerry Guerra, Dave Mola, Troy Kutz and Trevor Pertell were ready to see what the convention had to offer this year. (CEG photo)
At the Loos booth, (L-R): Brook Wilkey, Andrew Schoenbein, Mike Nelson, Ron Witt and Benny the dog were ready to present their services to convention goers. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Jack Keeler of Holcim; Anne Leslie of Riamonde Drilling; and Fran Caputo of Riamonde Drilling. (CEG photo)
American Bin and Conveyor’s Mark Rademaker (L) talks with Mark Krumenacher of GZA GeoEnvironmental. (CEG photo)
Collin Swift (L) and Brad Sagar of Horton Supply were ready to show folks what their equipment can do. (CEG photo)
Houston Crick of Conn-Weld Industries in West Virginia joined the fun at IAAP’s 54th Annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference. (CEG photo)
Jeff Hayes (L) and Mike Jacob of Mid-States Aggregate Equipment of Plainfield, Ill., had some great swag for attendees. (CEG photo)
Jason Loxley (L) of Buckhard Sand and Gravel gets some information from Clyde Robison of Finkbiner Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
Kelan Moylan (L), vice president sales and marketing of TCI Manufacturing and Equipment Sales, with Chad Colby of Integrated Equipment Group. (CEG photo)
Dan Eichholz, executive director of IAAP, welcomes everyone to the 54th annual convention in Springfield, Ill. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Jimmy Johnson and Scott Napiecek of RB Scott; and Drew Lawson and Myles Plote of Beverly Materials. (CEG photo)
Gerald Bauer, president of ECCO FAB in Rockford, Ill., was demonstrating the company’s replacement parts for the aggregate industry. (CEG photo)
Dave (L) and Devan Bawinkel of Miller-Bradford & Risberg had information for attendees on the company’s equipment lines. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Joe Peters, vice president of sales, Dan Demjen and Harley Sauer, all of Midwest Crushing & Screening. (CEG photo)
RJ Mattes (L) and Cody Harshbarger of Altorfer Cat were ready to greet guests and discuss all their company can offer the aggregate industry. (CEG photo)
Ozinga Materials’ Jay Yoder (L) and John Gombis toured the expo. (CEG photo)




