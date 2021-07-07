Players are ready to tee off at IAAP’s 2020 Golf Outing.

The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) has opened registration for its annual Golf Outing and Dinner on Sept. 16, 2021, at WeaverRidge Golf Club in Peoria, Ill., and Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, Ill. Early registration is encouraged to guarantee course preference.

This year's schedule includes:

11 a.m. — check-in and lunch

12 noon — Tee off (shotgun start)

4:30 p.m. — cocktails and dinner at

WeaverRidge (dinner served at 5:15 p.m.)

Registration includes golf, lunch, beverages, snacks, cocktails, dinner, gifts and a contribution to IAAP PAC.

The IAAP Golf Outing provides an event for members to come together to network, talk with others in the industry and raise money for the IAAP Political Action Committee, as well as raise money for the organization's Rocks, Minerals and Mining workshop for Illinois teachers.

Sponsorship opportunities also are available.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

