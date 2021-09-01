The expo exhibits the latest equipment and technologies for the aggregate industry.

The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) announced it will hold its annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference Dec. 14 to 15, 2021, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill. The IAAP Convention is the largest aggregates industry convention in the Midwest with more than 400 attendees each year. The Aggregate Miner Safety Conference attracts more than 100 attendees. The convention gives attendees an opportunity to meet and network with peers and customers.

In addition to the expo, which exhibits of the latest equipment and technologies for the aggregate industry, the convention also offers educational seminars over the two days; a casino night; and a silent auction to benefit IAAP PAC.

The Miner Safety Conference also features vendor displays; discussions for aggregate miners, supervisors and safety professionals — all to enhance mining safety. Speakers include:

Nick Scala (Conn Maciel Carey) will address contractor safety including company best practices and MSHA regulations;

Safety professional Dave Anderson will do a recent incidents and accident review and lessons learned presentation;

David Kohaus (Hanson Material Service) will show innovative design and construction features keeping underground miners safe;

MSHA's Central Division Administrator, David Weaver, has been invited to address MSHA's priority issues and safety concerns in Illinois.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/convention--safety-conference.html. CEG

