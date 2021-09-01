Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed September 01, 2021 - Midwest Edition #18
The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) announced it will hold its annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference Dec. 14 to 15, 2021, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill. The IAAP Convention is the largest aggregates industry convention in the Midwest with more than 400 attendees each year. The Aggregate Miner Safety Conference attracts more than 100 attendees. The convention gives attendees an opportunity to meet and network with peers and customers.
In addition to the expo, which exhibits of the latest equipment and technologies for the aggregate industry, the convention also offers educational seminars over the two days; a casino night; and a silent auction to benefit IAAP PAC.
The Miner Safety Conference also features vendor displays; discussions for aggregate miners, supervisors and safety professionals — all to enhance mining safety. Speakers include:
For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/convention--safety-conference.html. CEG
This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.