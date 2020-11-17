The diecast model features a camo-wrapped Anthem model cab and the phrase “Salute to Service” on the trailer, along with the Mack Bulldog logo and the American Flag both prominently displayed.

Mack Defense in cooperation with Mack Trucks announced a multiyear partnership with Fisher House Foundation in which proceeds from the Mack Anthem Digi Camo diecast model sales will be donated to the nonprofit serving military and veterans families.

Mack will donate $20,000 this year for sales in 2019 and 2020, and will contribute up to $10,000 more next year as sales continue.

Fisher House Foundation builds comfort houses near military and Veterans Administration hospitals where military and veterans families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

"Mack Defense is committed to supporting those in the military and our veterans in any way we can to acknowledge their unwavering commitment to help protect and serve our country and its citizens," said David Hartzell, president, Mack Defense.

"We are proud to be able to donate to Fisher House Foundation proceeds from sales of our military-inspired Mack Anthem diecast model."

The diecast model features a camo-wrapped Anthem model cab and the phrase "Salute to Service" on the trailer, along with the Mack Bulldog logo and the American Flag both prominently displayed. The diecast is sold through the Mack Shop, www.mackshop.com, item number M1216.

Since its inception in 1990, Fisher House Foundation has served more than 400,000 families, saved families an estimated $500 million in lodging costs and offered 10 million days of temporary housing. There are 90 Fisher Houses located on 25 military installations and 40 VA medical centers.

Founded by Zachary Fisher, who had been a prominent New York real estate developer and philanthropist committed to the U.S. Armed Forces and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient recognized by President Bill Clinton, each Fisher House comfort home features seven to 21 suites, accommodating 16 to 42 family members and are between 5,000 and 16,800 sq. ft. in size. All homes are professionally furnished with common kitchens, dining rooms and living spaces.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles program, which utilizes donated frequent flyer miles to fly family members to their injured loved one, and the Hotels for Heroes program, using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay near their loved one in a hotel for free.

"Fisher House Foundation thanks Mack Trucks for their generous contribution," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "Mack Trucks understands the importance of keeping military families together at one of the most critical times — when loved ones are receiving care in VA and military hospitals."

Featuring diecast metal construction with an opening hood and doors and authentic engine detail, the Mack Anthem Digi Camo diecast is a great addition for collectors and those wishing to support veterans. Built to a 1:50 scale, the truck has an accurately detailed cab interior, a pivoting fifth-wheel plate and a detachable trailer.

The donation to Fisher House Foundation is just one example of Mack's support of the military and veterans.

Mack recently announced it would continue to support the American Trucking Associations Workforce Heroes program in 2021. The program supports military veterans by introducing and recruiting them to careers in the trucking industry. Mack donated a Mack Anthem 70-in. Stand Up Sleeper model featuring a camouflaged-style wrap and outfitted with all of the latest safety technologies to the program, which visits schools, career fairs and military bases.

For more information, visit www.mackdefense.com.

