Bergey's Truck Centers of Pennsauken, N.J., is the Mack Trucks 2020 North American Dealer of the Year. Mack named Bergey's the winner virtually during the Mack annual dealer meeting.

Mack presents the Dealer of the Year awards to dealers that exceed business targets for sales, parts and leasing, as well as those that continue to grow the business and score highly among customers for satisfaction.

"We're delighted to recognize Bergey's Truck Centers in Pennsauken as Mack Trucks North American Dealer of the Year," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations.

"The Bergey's team grew its market share, made investments to improve customer support and has strongly supported the rollout of the Mack MD Series. Bergey's Truck Centers' strong performance on behalf of their customers and the Mack brand rightfully earned them this distinction, and we look forward to an equally successful 2021."

Bergey's has 12 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland.

Mack Trucks also named 2020 winners for its regional sales divisions:

Northeast Region: Bergey's Truck Centers, Pennsauken, N.J.

Southeast Region: Nextran Truck Centers, Orlando, Fla.

Central Region: Mack Sales and Service of Decatur, Ill.

Southwest Region: East Texas Mack Sales, Longview, Texas

West Region: Vanguard Truck Centers, Phoenix, Ariz.

Canada Region: Redhead Equipment, Regina, Saskatchewan

Tri-State Truck Centers of Memphis, Tenn., was named U.S. Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year. The Mack Leasing System Dealer of the Year Award went to Nextran Truck Centers of Atlanta, Ga. Nextran Truck Centers, Tampa, Fla., received the Mack Remarketing Dealer of the Year Award, and the Customer Satisfaction Dealer of the Year Award went to Gabrielli at JFK, New York City.

